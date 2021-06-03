The regional finals games between the Rivercrest Rebels and Garrison Bulldogs were as close as they come. Unfortunately for the Rebels, though, both ended up falling in favor of Garrison, and the Rebels fell 5-4 and 2-0.
The first game of the series was a back-and-forth battle. It opened with Garrison scoring a run in the first inning, but the Rebels took the lead in the third when senior Will Grider blasted a well-hit, two-RBI single to center field.
Just minutes later, though, Garrison managed to tie the game up at two runs apiece thanks to a costly error that saw the Rebels throw the ball into the outfield on a misjudged pickoff attempt.
And 2-2 is where the score would sit until extra innings. Rivercrest pitcher Will Grider was giving the Garrison batters fits, only allowing three hits over the course of the first seven innings. The Bulldogs’ pitching, however, was just as oppressive, as the Rebels only notched one more hit before heading into extra innings.
The Rebels found a burst of offense in the eighth inning. Grider drove in Connor Young with an RBI triple to deep right field, and then his brother John Grider drove him in with an infield single, giving Rivercrest a 4-2 lead.
With their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs responded in kind, scoring two runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth to keep the game going.
Both teams were stifled by strong pitching in the ninth, but in the 10th inning it was the Bulldogs — batting in the bottom of the inning — who were able to string together enough good at-bats to come away with a 5-4 walk-off win.
“When you get this deep in the playoffs, there are no easy games,” Rivercrest head coach Rick Connot said. “I think how close these games were says a lot about our guys, and a lot about the other team too. … You saw two extremely evenly-matched teams tonight.”
Pitching, which was stellar on both sides in the first game, was even more dominant in the second game. John Grider, taking the mound for the Rebels, pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out 10 batters in the process.
“John’s accuracy was a bit off in the first inning,” Connot said after the game. “But he settled in really quickly and then just started mowing guys down. I’m incredibly proud of how he played tonight.”
On the other side, two Bulldog pitchers combined for a one-hitter of their own, with the Garrison starter fanning 14 batters in just over five innings pitched.
The only two runs of the second game, coming in the first inning, were unearned runs resulting from a pair of unfortunate errors by the usually-stalwart Rebel defense.
“I’m so proud of all these guys and so happy for,” Connot said. “I just don’t want how the day ended to leave a bad taste in their mouth about the season, they’ve had, because they’ve had a great year and this group accomplished a lot together.”
The Rebels made program history, advancing further than any Rivercrest baseball team had before, and the accomplishment carried extra meaning for Connot, who decided earlier this year to leave the school at the end of the season.
“I’m just lucky and fortunate to be a part of this,” he said. “It’s been really fun.”
