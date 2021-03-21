The Paris Ladycats fell behind early and couldn’t recover, as they fell 11-0 to the Lady Buckeyes at home on Friday evening.
Gilmer’s bats came away with a number of big hits, including a solo home run in the first inning.
Despite being shut out, though, the Ladycats found themselves getting on base fairly well, and simply struggled to drive runners home.
Most effective at the plate for the Ladycats were Reece Reavis, who was 2-for-3 in the game and Hope Beck, who batted a perfect 2-for-2.
Also finding hits for the Ladycats were Jordan Andrade and Baleigh Cashion. And on the mound, Andrade struck out six Gilmer batters.
