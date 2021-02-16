No basketball game is a good one for a team to go cold, but it’s especially unwelcome in a win-or-go-home playoff game. Unfortunately, cold shooting is precisely what plagued the North Lamar Pantherettes in their bi-district playoff game on Saturday, and they fell to Bullard 54-32.
The game started about as poorly as it could for the Pantherettes, as the team was unable to make a single field goal in the first quarter. They entered the second trailing 17-4, with their only points coming on free throws by junior Mylee Nottingham and sophomore Cydnie Malone.
“They actually play a man-to-man similar to what we use, but it just gave us a ton of trouble on Saturday for some reason,” North Lamar head coach Taqoya Monds said. “We don’t run a lot of set plays and mainly play off instincts, but we couldn’t get anything going.
“And that’s not to sell the other team short. Bullard is a very good team and you can’t afford to give them anything like that.”
The Pantherettes were able to do progressively better offensively in each quarter, but were never able to turn things around enough to ever cut into Bullard’s lead, and didn’t score at least 10 points until the final period, when they tallied 13.
However, the Pantherettes’ defense was stalwart, and helped them go even with their opponent in the second half.
For the game, Nottingham led the Pantherettes with 14 points and Walters scored 11 to comprise most of their team’s points. Cydnie Malone scored three and Hutton Pointer and Sloane Hill each contributed two.
Looking back on the season, Monds said this year — which saw the Pantherettes win a number of big games and stay competitive in several more — was a big step forward for both her and the players on a personal level, and for the North Lamar girls basketball program as a whole.
“This year, both the team and I gained a little more confidence and showed we can compete with teams that previously seemed out of our range,” Monds said.
Monds pointed to big wins — like the team’s home upset over Liberty-Eylau — and close games like their five-point loss to Dodd City as signs that the program is rapidly improving.
“When I took over, we were making the playoffs by the skin of our teeth, and it was like it was because other teams were worse, not because we were good,” she said. “Now, we’re one of the top teams in the district. We expect to be in the playoffs and have a good seed.”
And looking ahead to next year, Monds added that the future is bright for Pantherette basketball. Though the team loses two seniors in Emma Fowler and Macy Richardson, the latter of whom was a starter, the team will return its top four scorers next year.
“I’m excited for the future,” Monds said. “This loss drove me to dig deeper as a coach and plan for when things don’t go our way. I’ve already learned so many things I can’t wait to start implementing next year.”
