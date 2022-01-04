The North Lamar Panthers jumped out early on the Venus Bulldogs, had to hang on late and ultimately wound up with a 53-47 win in the silver bracket consolation game Thursday morning at the Paris Holiday Tournament.
North Lamar’s Case Fendley made a layup and three straight three pointers to put the Panthers up 11-0 in the first quarter. It wasn’t just Fendley’s offense that got them to that point, though. Mason Cole had a block shot and Blake Hildreth and Fendley each had steals during that first quarter run.
After a back-and-forth second quarter, the Panthers struggled in the third quarter, being out scored 12-5. They found themselves trailing 37-34 after three. In the fourth quarter, though, North Lamar came up with some clutch free throw shooting. The Panthers knocked down nine free throws in the quarter. Venus was called for five technical fouls in the game, including three in that final quarter.
Fendley led all scorers with 21 points. Andon Rangel finished with eight. Wyatt had three. Pynes and Blake each had four. Dawson McDowell finished the game with three. Joe Lane and Kacen Baker each had two and Mason Cole one.
