The Honey Grove Warriors knew they’d have their hands full this weekend when they stepped onto the field to take on Tenaha — one of the top-ranked 2A Texas football teams in the state. And though they had flashes and some strong individual performances, it was ultimately not enough, as Tenaha won 35-0.
“We knew it’d be hard,” Warriors coach Glen Schuelke said. “Tenaha is a really talented team. They’re probably going to be one of the last four teams standing when it’s playoff time, so they’re the real deal. But we had our moments; we had our opportunities.”
One of those opportunities came early, when lineman Brody Mahan leveled a Tenaha running back with a huge hit, forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Warriors.
The team also saw encouraging play from a number of young players, including freshman Levi Beavers and sophomore Deon Morris.
And another bright spot came from the special teams unit, which successfully executed multiple fake punts.
“This is a young group, and I think they learned a lot about what it takes to get to that level, where we want to be,” Schuelke said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys, but they’re hungry and they want to get better, and we’re going to grow from this.”
