With district play still weeks away, the 2021 volleyball season is still quite young. Despite that, fans of the Detroit Lady Eagles and Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors were on Friday treated to what might very well end up being the most exciting and dramatic game of volleyball in the Red River Valley this season.
Filled with big comebacks, nailbiter finishes and some truly jaw-dropping play from both teams, it was ultimately the Lady Eagles who eked out a five-set victory, winning the game for the ages 27-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-13.
In the first set, Detroit started about as well as a team could start. They scored eight unanswered points, and in just a matter of minutes had built an 11-2 lead.
From the start, the Lady Eagles turned to senior Ayanna Smith to shoulder much of the scoring responsibility, and she answered the call exceptionally well — putting away kill after kill with powerful shots at TCA’s back row.
Eventually, the Lady Warriors were able to find some footing and get some kills of their own, but with the score sitting at 17-6. It looked like any sort of rally TCA could muster would be too little, much too late.
TCA proved that assumption to be wrong.
Coming out of a timeout, the Lady Warriors’ defense was reinvigorated, and looking like a veritable brick wall. Shots that earlier were being put away for easy Detroit kills were now being returned with great precision. And no longer on the back foot, TCA started finding big kills of its own from Libby Jones, Maddie Puckett and Faith Roberts.
“It was amazing defense,” TCA head coach John Folse said.
Behind the Lady Warriors’ newly-energized offensive and defensive efforts, they quickly began whittling down Detroit’s lead. But when a service error by TCA gave Detroit the 20-15 lead, it still seemed improbable that TCA would ever find itself in a position to take the set.
However, they overcame the odds, and a handful of set points, and eventually tied it at 24-24 on another kill by Jones.
The two teams traded kills until Detroit pulled ahead and took the heart-stopping first set 27-25.
Though they didn’t take the first set, the Lady Warriors entered the second nevertheless riding a wave of momentum, and used it to great effect to come out of the gate strong.
The two teams went back and forth for a time, but TCA took an 11-10 lead and didn’t relinquish it for the remainder of the set.
Smith continued to provide most of her team’s kills, but she wasn’t solely responsible for the team’s successes. CC Runels provided Smith with impeccable passes all game long, and Braylin Craig and Clara Carpenter were each excellent secondary options for the offense.
The two teams stayed neck-and-neck until a Detroit hit that was too strong gave TCA a 22-18 lead. Detroit wouldn’t score again, and three quick points on powerful hits by Jones, Puckett and Kate Brannon gave TCA the set.
The third set was nearly a mirror image of the first. The Lady Warriors started strong, and built up an 8-3 lead early on, thanks to kills by Jones and some errors on Detroit’s side.
Now, Detroit found itself needing to make up ground. They did just that, slowly cutting into TCA’s lead. They didn’t tie the score until a kill by Smith brought the two teams to 17-17, and then a TCA shot that sailed wide on the next play gave them their first lead of the set since leading 1-0.
Detroit stretched its lead to two on a well-placed kill by Gracie Hulen, before Jones cut the deficit to one with a kill of her own.
That was the closest TCA would get for the remainder of the third, though. Detroit rattled off a number of unanswered kills, including a well-placed shot by Carpenter for the Lady Eagles’ 24th point, and Detroit found itself just one set away from victory.
“(Clara) played really well,” Detroit coach Jeff Allensworth said. “She’s only a freshman, and she’s already this good. And she’ll continue to get even better as she plays more.”
The fourth set was just as dramatic as the rest of the match. The teams stayed even early, but a TCA run that featured an ace by Roberts and kills by Jones, Puckett and Brannon put TCA up six.
By this point, both teams had proven that no lead was safe, and indeed the Eagles once again showed resilience by fighting all the way back, powered by aces from Craig and Smith, tying it at 19.
Minutes later, a perfectly-placed kill by Smith gave Detroit a 24-23 lead, and suddenly TCA was one point away from losing the game. Instead of buckling under the pressure, Jones responded with an immaculate kill down the sideline to even the score.
TCA again faced elimination when Smith powered a kill into the same spot as before, and Jones again responded in kind with an attack too much for the Detroit defense to handle.
Detroit gave up the lead by hitting the ball into the net, and then TCA sent the game to a decisive fifth set with yet another kill by Jones that brought the score to 27-25.
“She’s just a sophomore,” Folse said afterward about Jones. “She’s amazing. She’s smart, she hammers the ball and she had some great roll shots where she’s going to the right and hits the ball back to the left and scoring.”
The fifth set began as perfectly as the Detroit faithful could’ve imagined, as their team opened the set with nine unanswered points in a set that only went to 15. Though Smith provided some more kills during the run, TCA also helped their opponents with some unfortunate miscues and shots into the net.
After fighting back time and time again throughout the match, it looked like TCA was finally spent.
But the Lady Warriors showed they’d fight until the very end.
“We never gave up,” Jones said. “We always knew we could win.”
In the blink of an eye, an 11-2 Detroit lead quickly turned into a slim 12-10 lead.
The two teams went back and forth and TCA drew within one at 14-13 before Hulen sealed the win for Detroit with a drop shot placed in the perfect spot.
“We never started doubting, even when they were making that comeback,” Hulen said. “In the timeout I told them, ‘I got this, get me the ball.’ I saw how hard my teammates were working, and I wanted to step up and be a leader and contribute for them.”
“Even though we lost, this was a great game,” Folse said. “My team plays with so much heart. Down 9-0 in a fifth set, most teams would just give up and go on to lose 15-4 or something, but we didn’t stop fighting.”
This is not the last these two teams will see of each other, as they’ll face one another again on Aug. 27, and Jones said this nail-biting loss only makes them hungrier for the win next time.
“This is definitely fuel to the fire,” she said with a laugh.
And for the Lady Eagles, it serves as a tremendous confidence boost as the team gears up for district play.
“This shows we can push through anything,” Hulen said.
