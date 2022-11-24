The North Lamar Panthers won one and lost one in action earlier this week.
On Monday, the Panthers put a whipping on Ford High School Panthers 74-32 with Case Fendley leading all scorers with 19 points.
Two other North Lamar players landed in double digits in the hardcourt blowout. Aiden Petkus added 16 points while Jace Johnson was good for 10 points.
North Lamar led 35-17 at the half. The third quarter was a low-scoring affair with North Lamar getting 14 and Ford six points with North Lamar turning it up a notch in the fourth outscoring Ford 25 to 9.
Tuesday, North Lamar came out on the short end of the scoring stick losing to Brownboro 44-38.
North Lamar stands a 1-2 on the young season.
Princeton High School handed the Paris High School Wildcats their first loss of the season, whipping 65-63 on Monday.
The Wildcats opened the new season with two wins. Paris whipped Melissa High School by six, 56-50 and followed that with a 61-38 blowout of Commerce.
In Bogata, the Chisum High School Lady Mustangs dominated the Lady Rebels of Rivercrest, 67-39.
Peyton Holland accounted for 26 of the Lady Mustang’s points while Brooklyn Atnip was good for 15. Emma Garner also hit in the double digits with an 11-point effort.
Selena Kelley and Anna Duball shared high scoring honors for the Lady Rebels with each adding 12 points to their team total.
The Lady Mustang’s record is 4-6 while the Lady Rebels stand at 2-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.