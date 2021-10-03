The Chisum High School gymnasium was simply electric Friday afternoon, with a packed, raucous crowd creating one of the most energetic atmospheres you’re likely to find at a high school volleyball game.
However, it was the Prairiland Lady Patriots who silenced the Chisum faithful and pulled out a four-set victory, winning 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11.
And the hometown Mustang fans had much to cheer for in the opening set, as the archrival Lady Mustangs and Lady Patriots went back and forth, matching each other nearly point for point.
Ali Sessums and Abi Farmer helped pace Prairiland, while Emma Garner and Emmy Williams had big early kills for Chisum.
With each kill, the building grew louder. And the packed visitors’ bleachers filled with Prairiland family, fans and cheerleaders answered back in kind, bringing the intensity to a deafening din.
With the opening set tied at 5 points apiece, Lady Mustang Peyton Holland made a jaw-dropping dig from the depths of the court on what looked to be a surefire point for the Lady Pats. It ultimately led to a point for Chisum, and the crowd erupted.
“I definitely think the crowd impacted things,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “When it’s that loud, it’s hard for me to communicate with them out on the court, and it’s hard for them to communicate with one another. They got settled in eventually, and I like the way they were able to adjust to that.
“I really do appreciate the JV kids, the cheerleaders and just everyone who came out and supported us, too. We see them, and we really appreciate them.”
Back and forth the set went, with each team trading the lead on nearly every trip to the service line. An 8-7 lead for Chisum quickly turned into a 9-8 lead for Prairiland; in the blink of an eye, a 13-11 lead for Prairiland turned into a 16-15 lead for Chisum; a 20-19 lead for Chisum turned into a 22-20 lead for Prairiland, and so forth.
It was ultimately the Lady Mustangs who finished the set off after staring down a set point.
In the second set, Prairiland came out with an increased intensity, and quickly took control. The first few points seemed to carry on the momentum of the prior set, but a slim 5-4 lead quickly turned into an 11-5 lead for Prairiland.
Prairiland’s renewed efforts were spearheaded by Sessums, who was stellar all over the court, being a defensive stopgap and the team’s primary offensive weapon.
“We came out (in the second set) really focused,” Sessums said. “This is such a big rivalry, and we’ve beaten them every year. With this being my senior year, I really didn’t want to let that drop.”
Adding to Sessums’ resilience, she said, was the fact that it’s a game that she’s seldom been able to play in, despite her importance to the team over the years.
“It seems like every single year, I just happen to be hurt during the Chisum game,” she said with a laugh. “I was really glad I was finally able to play, and I knew I wanted to make the most of it.”
“Ali really was great in all facets of the game tonight,” Vanderburg said. “She stepped up and played like a big time leader.”
Chisum began to falter, and the kills they were finding in the first set were now being met at the net by Farmer and freshman Ryleigh Sims, and attacks down the line started to lose some of their accuracy.
“With this being homecoming and everything else going on, I think there were a lot of distractions and that got to them,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said.
Though Chisum’s offense struggled to find footing, their defense stayed steadfast and led to several long, extended rallies thanks to impressive digs by Holland, Kelsea Ball and Carly Bell.
And then, with Prairiland leading 22-13 and needing only a handful of points to close out the set, the Lady Mustangs came alive.
Williams, Garner, and Brooklyn Atnip rattled off point after point, and the Chisum fans that had grown quiet roared back to life with a passion. Soon, they’d outscored their rivals 7-2 and looked like they were poised to force another dramatic finish.
The comeback ended up being too little too late, however, as a powerful attack by Lady Patriot Chloe Raley sealed the second set for Prairiland and knotted the two teams up.
The third set saw Prairiland continue to press their advantage, with the Lady Pats getting out to a quick 8-2 lead.
A Sessums kill from Prairiland’s back row to Chisum’s back row gave her team a 14-7 lead and had the Prairiland cheerleaders in attendance drowning out the previously-deafening Chisum student section.
“They were loud, but it was all talk,” Farmer said with a faint smile. “And most of the time they don’t know what they’re talking about. It did feel good to shut them up.”
In the fourth set, the two teams continued on their diverging trajectories. Everything began working for Prairiland, and Chisum seemingly had no answer. On one point, Kyndal Yaross had an impressive dive to the floor and Farmer dove to the floor twice, and the great hustle plays eventually led to a Yaross kill down the line for a point that seemed to knock the last winds out of Chisum’s sails.
“That was a great point,” Farmer said. “Anything free they give us, we have to take, and we decided we weren’t going to let anything hit the floor. When you get an up like that, diving to the floor, that boosts momentum more than a hit does.”
A late push by the Lady Mustangs prevented them from finishing the fourth set in single digits, but strong play from Raley and Sims in the home stretch sealed the match.
Sessums finished with 14 kills and 13 digs. Farmer had 12 kills, three blocks and an ace. Raley finished with four kills, a team-high 20 assists and an ace. Kyndal Yaross had six kills, and Sims had four kills, three aces and two blocks.
For Chisum, Holland had nine kills and 18 digs, Garner had eight kills and 12 digs and Ball had 15 assists and 12 digs.
With the win, Prairiland moves to 6-0 in district play, stretching out their lead atop the standings.
“I think we’re playing really well right now, and I honestly think we have a shot at going 12-0 in district if we continue to play like we have been,” Sessums said.
