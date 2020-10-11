The Pewitt Brahmas stampeded over the Chisum Mustangs Friday, downing the hometown team 47-28. The Mustangs did their best to hold back the Brahmas, but in the end it was not to be.
However, the Mustangs did manage to hold back Pewitt in the fourth quarter by not only scoring three touchdowns, but also keeping Pewitt from scoring with some strong defense.
From the outset, the game appeared to be rather one-sided, as the Mustangs failed to prevent touchdown after touchdown within the first three quarters of the game.
All the while, the Mustangs were limited to scoring only one touchdown, that is until the fourth quarter when Chisum High managed to find the end zone three separate times.
On one play, Mustangs running back Zaquavious Price broke free for a 76-yard dash to the end zone, but it was called back as the Mustangs received a 10-yard penalty. It ultimately didn’t matter, though, as Elijah Humphrey immediately managed to score on an 86-yard touchdown.
While the Chisum offense was trying to catch up, the defense was doing all it could to prevent Pewitt from scoring another touchdown.
The Mustangs defense came together, and managed to sack the Pewitt quarterback for a loss of 14 yards, resulting in a third and 24. With only minutes left in the game, the Mustangs were determined to show that while they might not be able to come back, they weren’t down in spirits, as they managed to close the Brahmas’ 35 point lead down to only a 19 point lead.
“I’m always proud of them,” head coach Darren Pevey said. “A lot of them where on JV last year.”
Pewitt came into the match heavily favored, finishing as state runner-up in 2019 and the preseason prohibitive favorite to win the district.
Chris Worthy led the offense with 119 rushing yards and a touchdown. Price racked up 93 rushing yards, a touchdown and two two-point conversions. Espn Blyton ran for 69 yards and a score and quarterback Levi Weems had a rushing touchdown and 11 passing yards. Ashton Fleming contributed 37 rushing yards.
Defensively, Worthy finished with 16 total tackles. Jett Petkus had 10 tackles, Brayden Brown had seven tackles, Rylan Boutwell and Kip Floyd had six tackles apiece and Casen Hill finished with four.
Next week, Chisum will play an away game at Hooks High School.
