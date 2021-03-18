John Grider and Kirk Killian combined for a shutout, their offenses provided them with more than enough run support, and the Rivercrest Rebels bested Bowie 3-0 on Tuesday.
Grider struck out six, and each pitcher allowed just two hits while walking one. Bowie’s pitchers held their own, limiting Rivercrest to six hits.
The Rebels first run came in the fourth, when Killian’s sac fly scored Connor Young, who had reached base earlier in the inning on a double.
