MABANK — The Detroit Eagles’ impressive football season came to an end last week, as the team fell to Chilton 52-14 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The score doesn’t tell the whole story, Detroit head coach Jordan Wood said, as the Eagles were able to move the ball well all game long, but had a hard time finishing off drives with a score.
“We moved the ball really well, but we were hurt by mistakes like a fumble and some bad snaps,” Wood said. “We played well at times and at other times didn’t execute as well as we should’ve.”
The Eagles points came on an 11-yard run by Claude Scales, and later on a pass from quarterback Cloedus Scales to Lawton Buchanon.
Wood said he was proud of his team for how they competed not just in the playoff game, but all season long.
“We were counted out by a lot of people from day one,” the head coach said. “We were picked to finish fifth and only have one win at the end of the season. But when it was all said and done, we were six points away from being district champs. They showed up and worked extremely hard every single day.
“The sky’s the limit for this group. They’re a great group of kids and I couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.