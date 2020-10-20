The Paris Ladycats volleyball team fired on all cylinders Friday, as they convincingly downed Liberty-Eylau in a dominant straight-sets performance, winning 25-8, 25-19, 25-12.
Macey McAmis led the team with seven kills, five digs and two aces, all of which were team highs.
Hannah Gibbons finished with six kills to go with a pair of blocks and a trio of digs. Lilly Lewis had a team-high 16 assists to go with an ace, and Reece Reavis had five kills and a pair of digs.
With the win, the Ladycats improve to 4-4 in district play as the regular season draws to a close.
Paris will be on the road tonight, as they make the very short drive over to the rival North Lamar Pantherettes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.