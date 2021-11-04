It wasn’t always pretty in the Prairiland Lady Patriots’ first-round playoff game against Whitewright on Tuesday, but the volleyball team finished strong, capturing the bi-district championship with a 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24 victory.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game, and we had to fight off some issues,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “Our serve-receive and our passing wasn’t where it’s been for most of this season. But still, I’m proud of how we didn’t get discouraged or panic.”
After dropping the first set, Prairiland trailed for much of the second set, needing a sizable late comeback to force extra points and eventually secure the set.
It was after that point, Vanderburg said, that things started clicking for the team.
“Huge props have to go to Whitewright for the game they played,” Vanderburg said. “They played a great game of volleyball and I’ve got a ton of respect for the game they played. So hats off to them.”
Seniors Ali Sessums and Abi Farmer led the team with 20 kills and 14 kills, respectively. Setter Chloe Raley finished with 19 assists, 21 digs and seven aces — all team bests. Ryleigh Sims had five kills, two aces and a block. Kyndal Yaross had 13 digs and three kills. And Hanna Cope contributed 17 assists.
“I’m super proud of this team for the way they’ve grown this year,” Vanderburg said of her team. “If an outsider saw us in some of our preseason games and then were told that they’d finish 12-0 district champs, they might not believe it. It’s just a testament to how hard this team has worked and the time they’ve put in.”
