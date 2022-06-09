PLBB51322-005.jpg

Prairiland Patriot Caleb Jameson has been named his district’s MVP, posting an ERA of just 0.2 and a batting average of .325.

 Paris News File Photo

District 12-3A Region ll Baseball

MVP: Caleb Jameson, Prairiland

Offensive Player of the Year: Blake Lewis, Prairiland

Coaching Staff of the Year: Prairiland

All-District First Team: Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Gage Bankhead, Prairiland; Brayden Nichols, Prairiland; Aidan Rhea, Chisum; Chris Michael, Prairiland

All-District Second Team: Kason Fortner, Chisum; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Jacob Veal, Prairiland; Colton Killingsworth, Chisum; Ayden Farris, Chisum; Espn Blyton, Chisum.

All-District Honorable Mention: Grant Jordan, Prairiland; Ty Hostetler, Prairiland

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

