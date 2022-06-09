District 12-3A Region ll Baseball
MVP: Caleb Jameson, Prairiland
Offensive Player of the Year: Blake Lewis, Prairiland
Coaching Staff of the Year: Prairiland
All-District First Team: Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Gage Bankhead, Prairiland; Brayden Nichols, Prairiland; Aidan Rhea, Chisum; Chris Michael, Prairiland
All-District Second Team: Kason Fortner, Chisum; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Jacob Veal, Prairiland; Colton Killingsworth, Chisum; Ayden Farris, Chisum; Espn Blyton, Chisum.
All-District Honorable Mention: Grant Jordan, Prairiland; Ty Hostetler, Prairiland
