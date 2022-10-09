Detroit ISD logo.png

Homecoming night in Detroit was a great success and an amazing show of perseverance. Throughout the game, both teams went back and forth in a seesaw kind of game, but Detroit made key stops and had critical offensive drives led by the only three seniors on the whole team.

The Detroit Eagles were taking on the Cumby Trojans in a district matchup that was very important to the team, not just because it was Homecoming, but because a win against the Trojans would bring retribution after a late season loss to them last season, a season that ended with a 1-9 record and 0-5 in district.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.