Homecoming night in Detroit was a great success and an amazing show of perseverance. Throughout the game, both teams went back and forth in a seesaw kind of game, but Detroit made key stops and had critical offensive drives led by the only three seniors on the whole team.
The Detroit Eagles were taking on the Cumby Trojans in a district matchup that was very important to the team, not just because it was Homecoming, but because a win against the Trojans would bring retribution after a late season loss to them last season, a season that ended with a 1-9 record and 0-5 in district.
Cayle Beard, head coach for the Eagles, has done a lot to bring some experience to the younger players on the team, which is composed of more freshmen and sophomores than anything.
John Parsons, Cleo Scales, and Jayden Shelby are the only seniors on a very young Detroit team, and Friday night, they led by example on the field. Cleo Scales did exceptionally well, running the ball for big gains in back-to-back drives, and in the third quarter, when they were down 20-14, Scales and Parsons were able to rely on Shelby to block effectively and make their way down the field. Scales had a nice 30 yard run to start a touchdown drive to bring the game to a 20-20 tie.
After the Cumby Trojans came back with a score, the two teams traded blows, with Cumby unsuccessfully attempting a two-point conversion on their final touchdown of the game. With just over six minutes left in the game, Cumby opted to try an onside kick, which was recovered at midfield by the Eagles.
The Detroit Eagles soon bled the clock enough with the running game to score a touchdown by Scales, followed by a two-point conversion that was successful, making the score 36-32. With less than three minutes left of play, the Trojans marched up the field, but were soon stopped by a fumble recovered by the Eagles defense.
As the Detroit crowd boomed with excitement, the team used the rest of the clock to run for two first downs and gain good position just inside the 50-yard line on their own territory. After taking a 5-yard penalty for delay of game, they were able to kneel the ball in four downs to bleed the clock out and win the game.
The players cheered and yelled excitedly as they rushed to their coach, with Shelby embracing Beard. The night’s festivities capped off the end of the football game as students prepared for their homecoming dance.
“This is a very young team, and I think we can take a lot away from this game. The boys really pushed and our three seniors really led the team well tonight and all season,” Beard said after the game, pointing out the fact that the team is so young.
“They make mistakes, you know, freshman mistakes, but they are getting that experience and getting better along the way. I like to make sure they can learn from every mistake and every game, win or lose,” Beard said.
When asked about who really made an impact on the game, Beard had nothing but good to say about all of his seniors, and pointed out Cleo Scales as a major impact player on and off the field.
“Cleo Scales is really the heart and soul of this team, and so many of the younger players look up to him,” he explained. Before the players left, they and the cheerleaders led the crowd in singing the Detroit alma mater.
The Detroit Eagles will take on Clarksville at home next Friday, followed the week after by a road trip to Maud where they will continue their district journey.
