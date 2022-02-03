If you ask a softball fan what their favorite type of game is, some will respond that they enjoy a low-scoring pitchers duel, where baserunners are infrequent as the game is controlled in the circle. Others will say they prefer slugfests, where the bats come alive and runs are plentiful.
Both types of fans would have been happy Tuesday, as the Paris Junior College Dragons won each type in a double-header against North Central Texas College, winning the first in a dramatic 3-2 decision and then taking the second game 14-13 with a wild comeback.
Taking to the circle in the first game of the double-header was Stephanie Chico, who didn’t waste any time in taking control of the game, striking out three of the four batters she faced in the opening inning.
It was not the only inning the NCTC Lions would have a hard time making contact with Chico, who kept batters off-balance with her terrific offspeed pitches.
“I really like my curveball, and I was able to get a lot of them with it today,” Chico said after the game. “It’s the one pitch I feel like I’ve mastered, and I really put trust in it whenever I’m behind in the count. But my favorite pitch has to be my rise-ball. It has a lot of movement, a lot of spin, and I just go with that.”
“That’s the kind of performance you look for from your pitchers, and the kind you hope you get every game,” PJC coach Shelby Shelton added. “She did a tremendous job, and then (Jaycie Hall) came in at the end and really did a good job closing the game.”
Chico dominated the Lions, allowing just one walk and no hits through the first four innings. All the while, though, the NCTC pitching staff was finding just as much success stymying the Dragon’s bats, as PJC was able to find occasional hits, but rarely got into scoring position. Despite how close the game remained, Chico said she didn’t feel any extra pressure as the game unfolded.
“It gets pretty scary at times, but I had trust in my team that if I kept doing what I was doing, they were going to start getting runs and we’d be alright,” she said.
The first NCTC hit of the game was a solo homerun in the fifth inning, and suddenly the Dragons found themselves trailing late.
They responded in kind, however, The Dragons evened the score in the bottom frame of the inning, when Reagan Richardson — who reached base on a line drive double — scored on a base hit by teammate Jessika Roberts.
NCTC responded with an RBI single in the sixth inning, and once again, the Dragons had an answer. This time, the answer came in the form of back-to-back homeruns, first by Meilana Lopez and then immediately afterwards by Jayda Carter, putting the Dragons up by the final margin of 3-2.
The second game of the day was as different from the first as night and day. Both teams scored in the opening inning, but it was the Lions who came out especially hot, as they pounced on the Dragons and took a 10-3 lead through just two innings.
In the fifth inning, trailing 13-5, the Dragons were one strike away from finding themselves on the losing end of a mercy-rule. With one swing of the bat, however, Hall kept the game alive and gave the Dragons the spark they were looking for.
Hall blasted a three-run homerun, driving in herself and Roberts and Skylar Vest, who each reached base safely with singles earlier in the inning.
The next inning would prove to be just as big for the Dragons. Taylor Thompson opened the inning with a homerun, and then after three straight singles, Roberts brought home Victoria Gordillo with a single of her own. Hall then brought two across the plate with a base hit that scored Macy Richardson and Reagan Richardson and Roberts tied the game, scoring on an error not long after.
In the bottom of the seventh, with one out and runners on the corners, Gordillo capped off the miraculous comeback with a walk-off single that scored Carter.
“It was a really great day,” Shelton said. “I think the fact that we can win two very different types of ball games — one where defense and pitching carry the team and one where we need to score a lot of runs — bodes extremely well for this team.”
