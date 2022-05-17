Five games into their postseason run, the Prairiland Lady Patriot softball team had yet to allow a run, or even seriously be tested. Both changed on Saturday, in the second game of their regional semifinal round against Gunter. However, the Lady Pats were able to withstand the adversity and advanced to the regional semifinals with a 4-3 win.
“Gunter came out with intensity and had a couple things go their way early,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “They jumped out on us and we came back, and then they came back. It was just a really tough game where neither team backed down.”
Prior to Saturday’s thriller, Prairiland had won its first five playoff games by a combined score of 44-0.
But the Lady Pats quickly faced their first deficit thanks to an unearned run, as a bases-loaded hit batter walked in the first run of the game.
Prairiland took the lead in the second inning, when a single by Randi Crawford drove in both Lanna Riney and Jayme Potter. They then added to their lead in the very next inning, when a line drive to deep center field by McKenna Guest allowed teammate Kirsten Bridges to easily score.
Gunter again responded, tying things up in the very next inning. Things remained deadlocked until the fifth, when Guest brought the momentum back to her team with one big swing of the bat.
With one out, Guest blasted a solo home run over the left field wall, giving her team the lead for good.
“It seems like McKenna always feeds off the pressure, whether that’s in the circle or at the plate,” Morris said. “McKenna went up there looking to get a hit early in the at-bat and that’s what she was able to do. We’d talked about it in the dugout and she knew the first pitch she saw was probably going to be the best look she’d get in that at-bat. And so she swung away at the first pitch she saw, and it was right down the middle and she was able to crush it.”
Guest was the only Lady Pat to garner multiple hits in the game, though Bridges, Allison Choate, Kyndal Yaross, Riney, Jada Torres and Crawford all tallied a hit as well.
And after a shaky first inning that saw her hit two batters and walk another, Guest was able to quickly settle her pitching down too, as she ended the game with a jaw-dropping 15 strikeouts, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total outs Prairiland recorded.
The win propels Prairiland into a regional semifinal matchup with Hughes Springs, with the first two games of the series to be played Thursday in Winnsboro.
“Hughes Springs is a lot like us, I think,” Morris said. “They’re a scrappy team that plays really well together as a single unit. They’ve got great pitching and the ability to do damage with the bats up and down the lineup. We’ll have to be ready for them.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been this far in the playoffs and it feels great to be back in the region semis. We’ve just got to keep working so that it doesn’t end here.”
