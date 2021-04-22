Across the board, the Rivercrest Rebels have had a phenomenal year in the athletics department, with a basketball team that went four rounds deep into the playoffs, a football team that won a bi-district championship and a track and field team that just last week placed first in the area round meet.
Now, the baseball team has added to that success, as the Rebels clinched the district championship Tuesday with their 6-3 win over Linden-Kildare.
After Rebels starting pitcher John Grider and the starter for the Linden-Kildare Tigers traded hitless frames in the first inning, the Rebels were able to draw first blood in the second.
Will Grider got things going with a deeply-hit line drive to center field that netted him a double. Then, he advanced to third base following a bad pick-off attempt that sailed into the outfield, and later came home for the first run of the game on a wild pitch.
Capitalizing on L-K’s miscues would become a theme for the Rebels throughout the game. The second run came later in the second when the Linden-Kildare pitcher balked, for the second time in as many at-bats, to send John Grider home, after he’d reached first earlier in the inning by drawing a walk.
That isn’t to say that the Rebels were incapable of generating their own offense, however. Far from it, in fact. In the third inning, Zane Dees, Connor Young and Christopher Randolph led off the inning with three consecutive hits to load the bases before Blake Giles brought home the third run of the game with a sacrifice fly. The Grider twins proceeded to each drive in a run to bring the score to 5-0 before the end of the inning.
Many of the Rebels’ runs came as a direct result of truly heads-up baserunning, as the team finished the game with eight steals.
“I was really pleased with the job they did on the basepaths today,” Rivercrest head coach Rick Connot said after the game. “They were aggressive but smart.”
John Grider said he was pleased with the patience displayed by his teammates and himself over the course of the game, as each Rebel waited for their pitch and rarely struck out, only allowing the Tigers to garner just one strikeout.
“We didn’t chase too many pitches out of the zone, and we really hit the ball well, hit the ball solid,” he said.
The Rebs’ final run of the day came in the sixth, again capitalizing on Tiger errors, as Randolph advanced from second to third base on a wild pitch by the L-K pitcher, and then stole home on another wild pitch.
John Grider pitched the complete game for Rivercrest and was sensational, getting opposing batters out in all manner of ways.
“I really felt like all my pitches were working tonight, but I mostly used my curveball to get the outs,” he said. “I just tried to execute and turn ground balls, and knew that the people behind me would make plays.”
John Grider pitched a shutout through the first five innings before allowing a run in the sixth and two more runs in the top of the seventh.
The Rebels gave the Tigers the faintest glimmer of hope in the top of the seventh when, down to their final out of the game, L-K got two hits and drew a walk, scoring two runs in the process.
John Grider didn’t let that rattle him, though, and finished the Tigers off with an emphatic strikeout — his 12th of the game.
“You just have to stay focused,” he said.
The team jubilantly celebrated the final out, as it guaranteed them at least a tie for the district championship. Minutes later, the celebration was reinvigorated when they got word that McLeod had downed Bowie, guaranteeing the Rebels sole possession of the crown.
“It’s exciting,” Connot said with a smile. “This was a goal we had from the very start of the season. We’re not done yet, though. We’ve still got Maud on Friday, and we want to get them back for beating us the last time we played.”
