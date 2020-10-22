When the two rivals first met this season, it was the North Lamar Pantherettes volleyball team who came away with the victory, winning in three sets over the Paris Ladycats. Heading into Tuesday’s rematch, the Ladycats had revenge on the mind. And they got just that, in the form of a five-set victory — 27-29, 26-24, 25-13, 14-25, 15-9 — that had everything one would want out of a rivalry showdown.
Right from the start of the first set, it was clear that neither team was going to back down. Coming out of the gate, North Lamar took a slight early advantage, but the Ladycats were always within striking distance.
The Pantherettes would stretch their lead to about five points, and then the Ladycats would respond, narrowing the gap to a point or two. As the set wore on, though, Paris drew closer and closer, and fought off North Lamar’s set point twice to tie it at 24 points apiece.
Paris would briefly take a 26-25 lead, but North Lamar closed the set out with a kill by Noel Rainey.
Throughout the set, North Lamar got several of its points by firing the ball into a vacant back corner, something the Ladycats recognized.
“We made some adjustments after that,” junior Ladycat Macey McAmis said. “We had middle back move over (and) also cover line. They still got kills on us but we had to power through that.”
“I told them in timeouts, the right side is being affected because they’re killing us on the line,” Paris head coach Ashley Green said. “If we get there, we can dig it up.”
The second set was just as dramatic and back-and-forth as the first. North Lamar and Paris stayed evenly matched throughout. The Pantherettes turned to seniors Ashley Trenchard and Macy Richardson for most of their offense, while Paris’ main weapons in the set came in the form of McAmis and senior Hannah Gibbons.
“Macey is a competitor, she’s a fighter and she’s going to do her thing,” Green said. “But it was a total team effort today. We got a boost from everyone, and I think that’s really important.
The two teams traded kills down the stretch. Paris led 24-23, but Trenchard promptly knotted everything up with an emphatic line shot.
Paris went on to take the next two points and the set, though, thanks to an error by North Lamar and then a drop shot at the net by Ladycat Presli Chapman.
“After our first match against them, we felt defeated,” Gibbons said of the two teams’ Oct. 2 meeting. “We knew we could beat them, and I think winning that second game gave us a lot of confidence.”
While the first two sets were absolute nailbiters, the next two definitely weren’t. Paris jumped out to an early lead in the third set, which quickly ballooned thanks to a combination of efficient execution by the Ladycats and a series of uncharacteristic miscues by the Pantherettes.
“In the third set, we said, ‘We need to get this done right now,’” Gibbons said. “It was like a different mode came on.”
Right when it looked like Paris had knocked the wind out of North Lamar’s metaphorical sails, though, the Pantherettes came right out and flipped the script in the fourth set.
With their backs against the wall, North Lamar played like their life depended on it. They enjoyed a balanced offensive attack in the set that Paris didn’t have an answer to. Trenchard, Richardson, Erica King and Hutton Pointer all contributed powerful kills.
Rainey was also stellar defensively — not just in the set but throughout the match. She was a veritable brick wall, not letting any balls in her vicinity get through. After beating Paris in the fourth set just as badly as Paris had beaten them in the prior set, the two teams went to a decisive fifth set.
“I think we all had flashbacks to when they beat us at our gym,” Ladycat Ashley McGuire said. “We didn’t want to feel that feeling again, so we all came together and knew we had to finish strong, especially with it being at North Lamar this time.”
The set opened neck-and-neck, with the two teams matching each other nearly point for point.
North Lamar briefly pulled ahead 8-5, and with fifth sets only going up to 15 points instead of 25, Green called a timeout to calm her players. The timeout worked; North Lamar would only go on to score one more point the rest of the way.
Wildcat Lilly Lewis had a crucial stretch in the set, scoring three straight kills that tied the set and then gave Paris the 10-9 lead.
“Lilly can be used for hitting, setting — she really does it all,” McGuire said. “And she’s super consistent.
As Paris built its lead with point after point, the section of Paris fans who made the short trip over to their rival’s gym got louder and louder, reaching a fever pitch as the team inched closer to finishing off the match.
“Our fans are great,” McAmis said. “They always do a great job of bringing the energy, especially for this one. North Lamar-Paris is always the best game.”
Paris ended the match with eight straight points. McGuire was clutch from the service line down the stretch, ending the match with seven straight serves, including an ace that sealed the win.
“It was nerve-wracking of course, but I just did what I know how to do and served how I always serve,” McGuire said.
“Our mentality this time was to come in (and) win no matter what,” McAmis said. “Destroy them, no matter what. And really, it was a great game, back-and forth and lots of big plays on both sides.”
For Gibbons, the lone senior on the team, the win meant a little bit more.
“It feels really great to go out on a win like this,” Gibbons said. “And there’s a little something extra because I used to go (to North Lamar) and beating the team I came from felt really good.”
After the match ended, the Ladycats embraced in celebration.
“It feels great,” McAmis said. “It shows us what we can be. We can be great, and when we play as a team, we can beat anyone.”
McAmis led the way for Paris, finishing with 20 kills, eight digs, a pair of aces and a block. Gibbons also had double-digit kills, finishing with 10 to go with two blocks and two digs. Lewis had nine kills, two blocks, two digs and a team-high 49 assists. And Chapman had a team-high five blocks to go with eight kills and a quartet of digs.
For the Pantherettes, Trenchard had 15 kills and a pair of blocks. King had nine kills and two blocks of her own. Richardson and Hannah Titlow each had six kills, with Richardson adding 18 digs and Titlow recording a trio of blocks. Hutton Pointer had five kills and a team-high six blocks. Rainey had a team-high 24 digs to go with five assists, and Emma Doyal had 20 assists and 16 digs.
