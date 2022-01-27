From start to finish Tuesday night, the Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs took it to one another on the hardwood, giving fans of both teams their money’s worth in nail-biting action. In the end, the Patriots pulled ahead in the closing minutes to win 57-50 and even the season series with their intra-county foes.
For almost the entire game, the Patriots and Mustangs remained within one or two possessions of one another. The Mustangs opened the action with a quick 5-0 run in the opening minutes, thanks to a score in the post by Rylan Boutwell and a and-one score by Evan Wood, but Prairiland answered right back with a 7-0 of its own, with Rylan Berry, Gage Bankhead and Kardadrion Coulter scoring their own baskets in quick succession.
From there, the two teams were nearly inseparable. Leads occasionally grew to as many as four points in both teams’ favors, but for the most part, the squads stayed within a single possession of each other.
Through the first three quarters, the lead changed hands 10 times between the two schools.
“It was a battle tonight,” Prairiland coach Steven Weddle said. “(Chisum) is a very good team — they played at the regional tournament last year — and they’re very well-coached. Tonight, we executed at a very high level, and that’s what you need to do to beat teams like that.”
Throughout the game, the Patriots made a habit of closing quarters with a bang, and that started in the first, when Jameson Flatt nailed an open 3-pointer from the corner after stellar ball movement in the final moments to give his team a 13-11 lead after it looked like it Chisum go into the second quarter with the advantage.
In the second quarter, senior Patriot Braydan Nichols was simply too much for Chisum to contend with. He scored 12 points in the frame, and did so in all manner of ways — attacking the rim, pulling up for mid-range shots and hitting 3-pointers.
“Braydan was a dog tonight,” Weddle said. “He always gets after it, and I wish I could put his heart in some people.”
“They were giving me space, and I was in a good rhythm tonight and took advantage,” Nichols added. “It was going in, so I didn’t stop.”
On the other end of the court, however, the Mustangs were just as hot. Jett Petkus found success attacking the rim, and post player Rylan Boutwell — who isn’t typically called upon to be a scorer for the Mustangs — finished with 11 points, many of which came off putbacks from offensive rebounds.
“Rylan played great tonight,” Chisum coach Brian Temple said. “He did all the little things right, (like) boxing out, getting offensive rebounds and putting stuff in around the rim. He played great defense too, is excellent at communicating and he goes out there and knows his role and executes.”
At the end of the first half, Prairiland again ended things on a high note after a hectic sequence of events. Petkus took the ball coast-to-coast with under two minutes in the period to give Chisum a one-point lead, only for Prairiland’s Gage Bankhead to nail a 3-pointer a few possessions later to send his team into the halftime locker room up by two.
The Patriots’ hot hand carried over into the second half, and Bankhead hit his third 3-pointer of the game about midway through the third quarter to cut Chisum’s four-point lead down to a one-point, 38-37 lead.
With about two and a half minutes to go in the third, Flatt drained a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 40-40. About 40 seconds later, he hit another to give Prairiland the lead back. It proved to be the final lead change of the night, as the Patriots would not relinquish the lead the remainder of the way.
Through most of the third quarter, strong defense by both teams kept things neck and neck, but in the waning minutes, the Patriots began to create some separation. A score in the post by Berry stretched the lead to eight points, and as the game ticked away, the Patriots played stellar defense, contesting all of Chisum’s last-ditch 3-point attempts.
“Our defense really stepped up down the stretch, and that’s what won us this game,” Weddle said.
After the game, Weddle said the win is a big momentum and confidence boost for the squad, and added it helps keep Prairiland in a good position in the standings, as they head into the home stretch of the regular season tied for second in the district. However, he downplayed the rivalry between the schools and the effect that has.
“I think the term ‘rivalry’ gets thrown around a bit too much,” he said. “These kids go to church together, they’re friends (and) they hang out outside school. I think it’s more like a game between brothers. When you’re playing, you go after one another as hard as you can. But at the end of the day, you’re still brothers.”
Nichols, Flatt and Berry led Prairiland in double figures with 15, 14 and 12 points, respectively. Bankhead scored nine points, Kye Wilkerson had three and Kardadrion Coulter and Mayson Day each scored two.
For Chisum, Evan Wood led the way with 15 points. Petkus scored 12 and Boutwell had 11. Espn Blyton scored six points and Keaston Lawrence added three.
“I think we’re getting better and better, and we’re playing at a really high level,” Berry said. “I don’t think a district championship is out of reach — we’re right there — and that’s what our goal is.”
