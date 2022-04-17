The Rivercrest Lady Rebels are guaranteed to finish no worse than second place in their district after a dramatic, back-and-forth win over Alba-Golden on Friday.
The Lady Rebels drew first blood, going up 3-0 in the first inning thanks to big hits from Korie Mankins and Lizzie Langehennig.
Alba-Golden answered back by scoring four runs in the third inning to take the lead, though Rivercrest tied the game up in the bottom half of the frame when Abby Ross drew a bases-loaded walk, allowing Mankins to trot home.
The 4-4 tie held until the sixth, when Alba-Golden took its second lead of the game with a squeeze play.
Once more, though, Rivercrest had an answer.
Macy Childres led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple, and in the next at-bat, Alexis Case brought her home with a well-placed bunt.
Case eventually came home herself thanks to an RBI from Avery Martin.
Mankins and Langehennig each finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate, with Case, Childres and Martin all contributing hits as well.
Addison Martin pitched well, going the distance and striking out six Alba-Golden batters. The Lady Rebs’ last game before the playoffs is a Tuesday road game at Como-Pickton.
