In the annual Paris versus Pittsburg soccer matchup, the two teams went mano a mano, heading through two extra innings and a shootout before the Wildcats emerged victorious.
The game started with Paris pushing the ball mostly into enemy territory, and the Pirates formed a tight defense around the net, especially in the first half.
At the 37:50 mark, Paris used a slick passing game to dribble the ball down the field, but Pittsburg intercepted and hit it wide.
At 33:36, in the first half, the Pittsburg team was able to work around goalie Lito Ibarra and score the first goal of the game.
In retaliation, Paris got the ball back, and got close to a shot, but the mark went wide and airballed over the goal. Edwin Gonzalez managed to get close after that, but his shot went to the right of the goal.
At the 28 minute mark, Miguel Rivera passed to his teammate beside the goal, but surrounded by the Pirate defense, the Wildcats couldn’t score.
Finally, close to the end of the first quarter, Pittsburg fouled one of the Wildcats, who took the shot and managed to score, tying the game, 1-1, which is where it would remain until the shootout.
There were several injuries on the field, on both sides, with several having to move to the sidelines, including Gonzalez in the first half and Rivera near the end of the second. One Pittsburg player had to be carried off of the field.
At the end of the second half, Grant Lowry, was being harassed by a Pittsburg player. Lowry retaliated, and the ref gave him a yellow card.
For the full game recap, visit theparisnews.com.
