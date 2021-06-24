Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc. has announced the playing of the North Regional Tournaments in Paris.
The Paris Optimist Club Baseball is preparing for next month’s Dixie Youth North Regional Tournaments for ages 10U and 12U, which will take place at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex.
Teams from across Northeast Texas will be competing for the championship title to advance to the state championship series against the South Regional Champions in Longview and play for the right to go to the Dixie Youth World Series.
The event is expected to draw several thousand visitors to Paris along with the 34 teams that are competing.
For Paris and Lamar County, this is a boon as those visitors will also fill up area hotels, restaurants and make other purchases, adding to the tax revenue collected by those businesses, organizers said.
The Dixie Youth North Regional tournaments run from July 10-12 and features AAA (10-U) and Ozone (12-U) Division I and Division II teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.