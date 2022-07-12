Over the past few years, Cristy Crawford has worn several hats for the North Lamar athletic department, being involved with basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball at both the high school and junior high levels. Now, she’ll don her most important hat yet as the new head coach of the Pantherettes volleyball program.
Originally from New Boston, Crawford first came to Paris to play collegiate basketball for Paris Junior College.
After finishing college, she worked for a time in the outdoor industry before returning to coaching, first with PJC and then Chisum High School, before coming to North Lamar. In the four years since joining the coaching staff, Crawford has helped coach junior high volleyball, varsity softball and varsity soccer and served as the head coach of the junior high basketball team. In addition to that, Crawford spent three years serving as a PE instructor at Everett Elementary School.
“I’ve played a lot of roles since I got here,” Crawford said. “I’ll still have junior high basketball and assistant softball this year.”
Crawford said that one of the benefits of coaching so many sports, and at so many grade levels, is that she is able to develop strong bonds with all the athletes, and see their development from middle school athletes into varsity high school athletes.
“Not only do I know all the athletes at the junior high level up to varsity, but I know the kids who are about to enter sixth grade,” Crawford said. “That’s really exciting because I get to see all the talent we have coming into the program very early on, and build those relationships.”
On the court, Crawford’s teams will be typified by aggressive play, she said.
“We’re going to play aggressive, but we’re also going to play smart,” she said.
Working closely with athletes and helping them develop their skills is also a big point of emphasis for Crawford.
This is a realignment year, meaning Crawford’s arrival as the new head coach coincides the arrival of some new district foes. Crawford said she’s looked at the new landscape and doesn’t see much changing.
“We’re losing Gilmer and gaining Sulphur Springs,” she said. “Sulphur Springs has a very good volleyball tradition, so I don’t see much changing in terms of the quality of the district.”
For Crawford, the most rewarding part of being a coach is watching the kids succeed in all they do, she said.
Looking ahead to the coming seasons, Crawford said she’s extremely excited to watch her athletes continue to grow on and off the court, as she prepares to take the reins of a volleyball team that has made the playoffs 11 years in a row.
“I’ve inherited a very good program with a lot of talented athletes; I’m excited to get started with this group,” Crawford said.
