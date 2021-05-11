Though both games the Cooper Bulldogs played against Era on Saturday look like blowouts, the second was a neck-and-neck battle until the very last inning. At the end of the day, though, the result was two big wins for Cooper, securing a bi-district championship for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs jumped out on Era with some strong bats and aggressive baserunning in the first game, ultimately winning 14-4.
Six runs came in the first two innings, with big hits from Spencer Garcia, Hunter Horton and Wyatt Allen, and another run coming when Canon Ingram stole home.
“I was extremely happy with how we came out and competed in game one,” head coach Joey Chastain said. “We hit the ball well and were very aggressive running too.”
The game was blown wide open in the fifth and final inning, when the Bulldogs scored seven runs to extend the lead to 10.
Canon Ingram garnered an RBI single to start the inning off, Landon Houchins drove in Ingram and Ryan Thornton, Denver Wood came home on a sacrifice bunt by Tanner Houchins, and Colin Ingram double scored Landon Houchins and Wyatt Allen, and then Colin Ingram came home himself for the final run of the game.
Chastain also praised the team’s defense, which snagged several line drives that appeared headed for the gap.
“That was some of the best defense we’ve played all year,” the coach said. “We killed any sort of rally they had going.”
Tanner Houchins and Allen shared pitching duties in the victory, and the pair combined to allow just four hits and three walks.
The second game, a 13-4 win, was a pitcher’s duel for the majority of the game, despite ending only a run shy of the first game’s score.
“Double headers can be brutal,” Chastain said. “These kids are exhausted by the end of it.”
The Bulldogs opened game two with the pitcher who finished game one — Allen — but after allowing two runs while only getting two outs, Cooper turned to the bullpen.
Denver Wood pitched an innings, allowing two more runs, before Garcia closed the game in dominating fashion.
“He’s been Mr. Reliable all season long, and man did he come through and delivered a gem.”
Garcia struck out seven in just over five innings of play, allowing just three hits in a shutout stint.
The team had four runs headed into the seventh, when nine runs were poured in from the Bulldogs.
Cooper will play Winthorst in the area round at Denton-Ryan, with game one being played Thursday at 6 p.m., game two Friday at 6 p.m. and the potential game three scheduled for Saturday at noon.
