Having already been eliminated from a postseason berth, The Paris Ladycats basketball team could have resigned themselves in their last game of the year against rival North Lamar. That’s not what they did, however. The Ladycats dug deep and made sure they ended their season with a bang, downing the Pantherettes 52-50 in thrilling fashion.
With the victory, the Ladycats not only sent their lone senior, Quiniya Savage, off with a win, but they also earned a sweep over the Pantherettes, who entered the game having already secured the third seed in the playoffs for District 14-4A.
“We talked before about how we knew we weren’t going to make it to the playoffs, so we had nothing to lose,” Paris coach Hiyadeja Moore said after the win. “We wanted to come out here one last time and send Quiniya off with a win, and playing North Lamar is always going to be a battle and a great game.”
The game started well for the Ladycats, who took almost no time in taking the lead, and then built on it through much of the first half.
Efficient offensive execution by Paris prevented North Lamar from even attempting very many shots in the first quarter, as the Ladycats utilized stellar ball movement to eat time off the clock before taking high percentage shots.
Savage, playing her final game in blue and silver, made it a memorable one, dominating right from the outset. She scored six points in the first quarter, and added four more in the second to give her double-digit points by halftime.
“They were leaving me with single-coverage, and I was able to take advantage of that,” she said. “It was my last game ever in high school so I knew I just had to give my all and finish strong, for both myself and my team.”
Paris first extended its lead to double figures roughly 30 seconds into the second quarter, when a 3-pointer by Keshanti Gordon put them up 16-5.
North Lamar had an answer, though, and in short order were able to have the younger Ladycats reeling.
A pair of nifty post moves by junior Hutton Pointer, as well as buckets by Maddie Walters, Dani Blount and Cydnie Malone, reduced Paris’ lead to just three in seemingly no time at all.
“This was a game we definitely wanted to win,” North Lamar coach Taqoya Monds said. “We started out slow but I think we did a good job of responding when they made runs.”
Shortly after Blount cut the Paris lead to three, Pantherette Mylee Nottingham gave North Lamar its first lead since the opening seconds at 3-2, when a 3-pointer with a little under two minutes left in the half put North Lamar on top 23-21.
The teams traded baskets for the final few possessions of the quarter, and entering halftime, the score was knotted up at 23.
Paris took a slim lead in the third quarter and didn’t relinquish it throughout the period, though North Lamar always remained within striking distance, as the biggest Paris’ lead grew was just five points on two occasions.
Savage built on her already successful first half by scoring an additional seven points in the third quarter alone.
“One thing we need to work on is stopping the other team’s best player when they get hot,” Monds said. “I thought we allowed (Savage) to get far too many touches tonight.”
The fourth quarter was just as dramatic as the prior three had been. Nottingham tied the game back up at 39 on a fast break layup, but Paris answered right back with a couple of baskets in quick succession.
Nottingham caught fire in the final stanza, scoring 11 of her team-best 16 points in the quarter.
“She was definitely huge for us down the stretch,” MOnds said of Nottingham’s performance.
As the quarter wore on, the game had the feeling of one that would come down to the final possession, as the two teams stayed within a single possession of one another.
And come down to the final possession it did.
With roughly 30 seconds left in the game, and Paris clinging to a one-point lead, North Lamar intentionally fouled Paris to get the ball back. The move paid off, as the Ladycats missed the front end of the one-and-one.
On North Lamar’s subsequent trip down the floor, Nottingham took it to the rim and was fouled. She made one of two from the line, tying the game at 50.
With about 10 seconds left in the game, Gordon took a shot from the paint the hit back iron and missed, and both teams scrambled for the ball.
It ended up in the hands of freshman Ladycat Nya Williams, who drained the biggest shot of her young career with a shot from just outside the paint, giving Paris a 52-50 lead with just four seconds remaining. North Lamar’s desperation pass down the court was broken up, and Paris came out with the heartstopping win.
“All I could think was, ‘Yessir, we did it,’” Williams said with a grin.
When all was said and done, Savage had 22 points to lead all scorers. Gordon scored 14, Williams scored nine, Asia Johnson scored four and Jazz Dangerfield contributed three.
For the Pantherettes, Blount scored nine, Walters had eight Malone seven, Pointer scored six and Hannah Kent added four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.