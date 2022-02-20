2022 will be a season of change for the Chisum Mustangs, with several young players joining the roster, and returners from last year taking on bigger and sometimes different roles. Rather than dread such change, however, the team embraces it, and is ready to test itself and enjoy the coming season.
“I’m very excited,” Chisum head coach Zach Millsap said. “I’m bringing up a number of young guys and giving them a chance to prove themselves. The younger part of last year’s roster is turning over the new leaf into a leadership role as well. So I’m excited to see how we overcome adversity and grow as a team over the course of the season.
“(Former Mustang Levi Weems) was a four-year player for me, and a bunch of other guys like (former Mustangs Brody Erwin and Jordan Leverrett) were three-year guys, so there is going to be some new blood coming in, I guess you could say. Those old guys set the building blocks and were leaders, and now it’s these young guys’ turn to come in and make their own mark on the team.”
Despite the loss of some key pieces of last year’s squad, senior Mustang Cade Hamil said he believes this year’s squad will be improved from last year’s, which had a rough go of things overall.
“I think we’ll be much better,” he said. “We’re losing some players, but I know that everyone coming back has taken a big step forward, and we’re gaining some new guys as well.”
“The main thing is that we’ve got to learn how to finish,” Millsap added, when talking about how the team can grow from last year. “When you look at the games we lost last year, how many were games where we had the lead late and then gave it up in the last couple innings, or games where we were right there neck-and-neck until the sixth or seventh inning? We were able to get ourselves in good position against the best team in our district, and went toe-to-toe with all of them, and then we just weren’t so good at finishing the job.”
One area where a player will be stepping into a much larger role is on the mound, Millsap said, where he will look to senior Brayden Brown to be his go-to pitcher this year. The coach said he knows Brown has what it takes to excel in the larger role.
“The thing about Brayden is that he’s a warrior,” Millsap said. “Last year, I was hard on him because he had a lot of growing up to do. And to his credit, he took what I said to heart, and he’s grown a lot over the summer, leading up to the season. He’s grown a lot in terms of his understanding of the game too, just learning the things that you might not know so much as a young guy. Because even though I had him as a freshman, he didn’t really get to play because of Covid, so he basically lost that entire year.”
Brown will also be a player to keep your eye on at the plate, as his bat is no joke either, Millsap said. Hamil, Colton Killingsworth and Espn Blyton are also among the several players who will be stepping into leadership roles for the squad.
When looking at the squad, though, Hamil noted that the group’s biggest strength lies in its defense.
“Thinking back to last year, we made some errors here and there, like every team does, but there weren’t a lot of them,” the senior said. “Overall, I thought we were really solid in the field. We’ve got a lot of speed and athleticism that really helps in the field.”
Adding to the team’s defensive acumen is its versatility, as several players are capable of playing multiple positions in both the infield and outfield.
“I would agree with that, and say that we’re going to have to be good on defense to succeed,” Millsap added. “You know, Levi was our ace, and was a guy who had the potential to shut any team down. And I think Brayden has that potential, but I don’t know if he’ll do it.”
Millsap admitted that the youth of the team with the several newcomers could be a drawback that comes back to bite the team, but he knows the group certainly has what it takes to do well, and said seeing how the team grows from the adversity is something he’s looking forward to.
“I think there’s a lot about life you can learn from baseball, and that’s what’s so great about this sport,” Millsap said. “Ever since Covid hit, I’ve really stressed that I want them to enjoy the season and take nothing for granted, because nothing is guaranteed. We’re going to go out there and work and try to win as many ballgames as we can, but at the end of the day, those are the main things I’m looking forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.