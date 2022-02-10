The Paris Wildcats have added another district championship to their trophy case with a 67-56 win over the Pleasant Grove Hawks on Tuesday, though it came after a fair bit more drama than the Wildcats have been used to this season.
Trailing by four at the end of the first quarter and by three at halftime, Paris was forced to play from behind in the second half for the first time in district play this season.
Guard Micah Jenkins was a definite bright spot for Paris in the early goings, as he scored 11 points in the first quarter with a trio of 3-pointers.
The Wildcats have a reputation for coming out explosively out of the halftime locker room, and Tuesday’s game was no exception, as they were able to seize control with a big third quarter and never look back.
In the frame, Paris senior Jaelyn Lee scored 10 of the Wildcats’ 23 points and Jenkins added five to help put the Wildcats in the driver’s seat.
For the game, Jenkins led with 21 points. Lee scored 15, Garrius Savage had 14 and Braylon Mickens had 10.
