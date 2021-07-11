When athletes make the jump from high school to college, it’s not uncommon for an adjustment period to follow as they work to adapt to the speed and intensity of the higher level of play. For former Prairiland Lady Patriot Elizabeth Preston, who recently wrapped up her freshman season on Austin College’s softball team, no adjustment period was necessary, as she quickly proved to be one of the top players in the entire Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
As a freshman, Preston was tied for tops on the team with 25 hits; had the second-best batting average among qualified players, batting .362; was tied for the most triples and home runs on the team, with two apiece; led the team with 11 stolen bases; and had the second-best slugging percentage on the team at .580. Defensively, she proved to be one of the best infielders in the conference, as she turned more double plays than anyone else in the SCAC.
Though you wouldn’t know it by looking at Preston’s numbers, she said early-season restrictions put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic made some things difficult initially.
“Going into the season we weren’t even able to all practice together, and we were split up into groups,” she said. “So at the start of the season, I didn’t really even know everyone on my team.”
To help team chemistry, the team spent as much time together as they could away from the field, Preston said. Team meetings were a regular occurrence, as were hours spent together in the evenings.
“We’d have team meetings and try to hang out with them whenever we could, but it still was hard,” she said. “To get the whole team together and really get a group dynamic going was difficult.”
Eventually, though, restrictions were lifted and by the end of the season, the team was a cohesive unit, Preston added.
Preston said one of the best parts of being a part of the ‘Roos softball team has been forming new friendships, and rekindling old ones.
“Kalee Rush, who plays second base, was actually someone who I used to play travel ball with for Texas Attitude, and we didn’t even know we were going to the same college,” Preston said with a smile. “We grew really close during the season. And she lives close to Sherman, too, so we’re going to hang out and whatnot during the summer.”
All the while, though, Preston was establishing herself as a dominant force for her team in all facets of the game. And most impressively, she seemed ready to make an impact from day one.
“Speaking from my experience, it wasn’t really hard to adjust,” she said. “Prairiland softball is great and we had a really good program over there. We always made it a priority to play really tough teams in the preseason, and then also playing travel ball, I was already familiar with the level of players who I’d be facing at the college level.”
“It’s not surprising at all that Elizabeth was able to have the season she had,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “The biggest thing that jumps out to you is the fact that she’s a phenomenal athlete. In addition to being an All-State-level softball player, she was also did powerlifting and track at an All-State level, and that’s just a testament to the type of athlete she is.”
Morris also praised Preston’s mentality, saying her athletic abilities were just a small part of what made her the dominant force she was on the diamond.
“From her sophomore year until she graduated, she was our leadoff hitter,” the head coach said. “She’s a very intelligent ballplayer, and when she saw something, she could take it and use it to make adjustments in a way that very few players are able to do.”
And while Preston helped the Prairiland softball team reach new heights, her time as a Lady Patriot has helped shape her into the player she is today, she said.
“Coach Morris ingrained in us that it’s all about attitude and effort,” Preston said. “It’s something he always said, and it’s something that I’ve really carried with me and it’s definitely something that I still think about when I’m practicing. It’s all about the effort you put in, and that’s really what’ll make a great player.”
Looking back on her freshman season, Preston said she never paid much mind to her own statistics, and couldn’t point to specific games or series where she felt she was playing her best. However, she still had several games where she was responsible for a hefty percentage of her team’s offense, such as an April 2 game against Trinity, when she batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs of her own and a homer.
Preston’s efforts weren’t ignored by her teammates, who elected to name her the team’s most outstanding player, and gave her the team’s spirit award at the season’s conclusion.
“It means so much to me,” Preston said. “Girls on the team were constantly saying, like, ‘Oh, you’re the best shortstop we’ve seen at Austin College,’ and I was like, ‘Y’all are full of it and just being nice; I know you’ve had better,’ But they said, ‘No, really; if this program is going to get better and get to the next level, you’re going to be that change, and you’re going to be a big part of what helps us do that.’
“Their words meant a lot to me, but I didn’t realize that they all felt that way, so when I got that MVP award it really meant a lot to me.”
Though the team struggled this year, Preston said she’s confident the ‘Roos can take a big step forward in the coming year, and she’s sure to be at the heart of the team’s improvement.
“We’re going to be a very young team next year still, but we’re hungry to get better and everyone bought in and has the right attitude,” Preston said with a grin. “I’m looking forward to it.”
