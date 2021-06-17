North Lamar senior baseball standout Andy Kirk has been named to the All-State Third team for his exemplary play this past year.
At the plate, Kirk batted .413 with a pair of home runs and an on-base percentage of .551.
Kirk’s strong play helped the Panthers secure the fourth seed in district play and a berth in the playoffs.
