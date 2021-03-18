If a softball team is able to score 24 runs over the course of a handful of games, it means the team’s offense is playing at a fairly high level. On Tuesday, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels were able to score 24 runs in a handful of innings, crushing North Hopkins 24-2 in a four-inning game.
The Lady Rebels came out of the gate swinging — literally — as they scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning.
The Lady Rebels were able to capitalize on several Lady Panther miscues, as their first five runs were all unearned.
That is not to say that Rivercrest’s bats weren’t active though, because Abby Ross, Korie Mankins, Anna Guest, Logan Huddleston and Rylie Huddleston all drove in multiple RBIs for their team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.