The Texas Girls Coaches Association has the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers volleyball team ranked number 23 in class 3A. That didn’t affect the Chisum Lady Mustangs on Tuesday night as they dominated three of the four sets they played en route to a win 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14.
Mt. Vernon didn’t lead in the entire game until the score was 13-12 in the middle of the third set. In the first set, the Lady Mustangs had eight straight side outs when Mt. Vernon was serving. For the entire set, only two Lady Tigers served more than once in a row. The second set was just as dominating. Only three Tigers served more than once in a row.
“Part of our everyday routine is our passing fundamentals,” head coach Laura Nickerson said after the game. “We really stress that if we don’t have that first pass, you’re not going to get any type of offense. Our whole plan is to keep them out of system.”
On Tuesday night it worked to perfection. Especially in the first two sets. Peyton Holland helped set the tone early with five straight serves for points. Later in the first set she would add four more service points, including one of her two aces on the night.
Emmy Williams was relentless all night at the net for Chisum. She led the team with 15 kills, including several in the first set.
“We came here thinking they’re so good,” Williams said after the game. “It was kind of a little confidence boost that the first two sets were pretty much a sweep.”
The third set is where Chisum hit a little rough patch. After taking the 13-12 lead, Mt. Vernon seemed to gain all the momentum as they finally pulled away in the end.
In the fourth set, though, Chisum came back out just like the first two. Eventually it was a serving run by WIlliams and Kelsea Ball that helped put the game away and win it for Chisum. Besides WIlliams’ 15 kills, she also had an ace, two blocks and seven digs.
Peyton Holland led the team with 16 digs. She also had eight kills and three blocks. Emma Garner and Brooklyn Atnip each added eight kills. Garner also finished with four blocks, one ace and 13 digs. Atnip added two blocks and five digs.
Ball led the team with 19 assists. She also had nine digs, seven kills and three aces; which also led the team. Carly Bell added 15 assists, three blocks and 11 digs. Brylea Marshall and Serena Whatley each had five digs.
Chisum is back home Friday night as they host Grand Saline.
