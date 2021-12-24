For each of the first two quarters on Tuesday evening, the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Prairiland Lady Patriots stayed neck-and-neck in an evenly-fought battle. In the second half it was a different story, though, as Chisum pulled ahead to lead by as many as 14 before ultimately winning the rivalry matchup by 10, 51-41.
While it was Chisum who would eventually go on to win comfortably, it was the Lady Patriots who seemed to be controlling things early. In each of the first two quarters, Prairiland was able to quickly build up a sizable lead, before a late push by the Lady Mustangs brought them back to within striking distance.
In the first quarter, the Lady Pats went up by as many as six points on two occasions, first on a 3-pointer by Abi Farmer and then just a few possessions later on a Farmer pull-up jumper. As the quarter wound to a close, though, shots by Brooklyn Atnip, Emma Garner and Madison Todd pulled them to within one by the end of the quarter, as they trailed 11-10.
Then, in the second quarter, Prairiland grew their lead up to as much as nine when Farmer scored on a nice post move after grabbing an offensive rebound. Once more, though, Chisum ended the quarter with a little run, and as the two teams entered halftime, Prairiland led 21-19.
Throughout the first half, Farmer played stellar defense, using her length and sharp reflexes to force steals, both by playing the passing lanes and picking ballhandlers’ pockets.
“She’s starting to really read opponents’ defenses,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said of Farmer’s defensive performance. “She’s really turned it up on the defensive end of the floor this year when it comes to ball pressure and on-ball. She’s always had the help-side D role, but it’s nice to see her shining in kind of the front line of the defense now.”
While neither team was able to build much of a lead in the first half, with the Lady Patriots in front for most of the first two quarters, things drastically shifted in the third quarter.
Through a mixture of Chisum’s defensive pressure and just cold shooting from Prairiland, the Lady Patriots had a devilishly hard time finding the bottom of the net in the third quarter, and they finished the third having only made two field goals for five points.
“Shot selection got us, because they’d make a run and we started just chucking stuff up and hoping for the best,” Tucker said. “When our shots aren’t falling we’ve got to attack the rim and quit shooting from 20 feet out. We can’t even get on the free throw line if we don’t attack the rim.”
For Chisum’s part, the offense started clicking in the third quarter, led by Atnip’s six points in the frame.
Chisum pulled even with Prairiland for the first time since the game started at 0-0 when Atnip drained a free throw less than a minute in, and a free throw by Harmony Marsh about 30 seconds later gave the Lady Mustangs their first lead of the game.
Not only did Atnip shine, scoring 14 points in the win by slashing her way to the rim with great efficiency, but she did it while stepping into a much larger role. Peyton Holland — the team’s primary playmaker and leading scorer — was sidelined shortly before the game started, and Atnip was moved into the role of starting point guard on extremely short notice.
“I was pretty nervous at first, I’m not going to lie,” Atnip said with a chuckle. “But (Chisum head coach Will Smith) told me, ‘I wouldn’t ask you to do this if I didn’t have faith in you.’ And that actually helped calm me a lot.”
“She really stepped up and had a great game,” Smith added. “I told her, ‘I don’t want you to try to be Peyton. Just go out there and be Brooklyn.’ That’s what she did and I’m really proud of her.”
In addition to the lift Atnip provided, senior post Harmony Marsh gave the Lady Mustangs a dominant force in the low block, and Emma Garner lit up the scoreboard in a number of way, hitting 3-pointers, post shots, follow-ups and more.
“She’s going to hustle and she’s going to make her presence felt,” Smith said of Garner. “Sometimes it might take her a little longer to get into the game than I’d like, but once she gets going, she can light it up.”
Early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Patriots were able to cut the deficit back down to single digits, and senior Kirsten Bridges brought Prairiland to within six when she nailed a free throw roughly halfway through the quarter.
Chisum responded, though, and extended the lead up to 14 points on a steal and runout by Garner.
Marsh ultimately led her team with 15 points, and Garner joined her and Atnip in double figures with 12. Brylea Marshall scored five and Todd added four.
For Prairiland, Bridges led the way with 16, and Farmer scored 14 points. Skylar Johnson scored eight and Katelyn Cornmesser added three points.
“It was a great team win,” Marsh said with a smile from ear to ear. “Everyone stepped up and did exactly what they needed to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.