By all measures, the 2019-20 season was a successful one. Facing competition in an extremely competitive district, the Lady Eagles won some big-time games and earned a playoff berth. Looking ahead to this year, they’re ready to go even further.
“Last year we accomplished a goal we set at the beginning of the year and made it into the playoffs,” head coach Joey Musgrove said. “This year, our goal is to not just make the playoffs but win a game once we get there.”
When comparing this year’s squad to last year’s, Musgrove said one key difference is the size. This year’s team lacks the post presence of last year’s, but Musgrove isn’t overly worried.
“We’re going to be a bit smaller, but we’re going to be much quicker too,” he said. “We’ve got some girls who can really hit some shots, and I think we’ll be a much better shooting team from the outside than we were last year.”
Among the guards who will be looked to to drain some shots are Madison Gaddis, Braylin Craig and Alanna Harris.
One strength that will remain unchanged, however, is the team’s hustle.
“We’re still going to hustle and always get after it,” senior Abi Shelby said. “We always go hard.”
In addition to the returning players who will have a big impact on the team, Musgrove also pointed to some newcomers who will make a difference. Kyira Scott, a standout volleyball player, is joining the team and expected to make an impact. And Musgrove added that several rising freshman are capable of making the varsity squad this year as well.
“I definitely think the pieces are in place to not just make the playoffs again, but to surpass that,” he said. “Everyone has to buy in, but I’m excited.”
