Looking to shake off the five-set heartbreaking loss from earlier in the week, the Paris Ladycats volleyball team responded in a big way Friday, easily dismantling the Pittsburg Lady Pirates in dominating fashion, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9.
Hannah Gibbons made an impact offensively, leading the team in kills and blocks with 11 and five, respectively.
Macey McAmis had eight kills, five digs and five aces. Presli Chapman recorded six kills to go with four blocks and an ace. Lilly Lewis led the team with 31 assists to go with five kills, a block, six digs and an ace.
Paris will next take the court Tuesday against Liberty-Eylau.
