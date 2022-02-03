Tuesday marked the final home game for the North Lamar Pantherettes basketball team, and they made sure to send seniors Mylee Nottingham and Hutton Pointer off with an emphatic win, as they easily handled the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks 72-22 in the duo’s final contest in front of a home crowd.
“This was a big night for those two, and I’m glad we were able to send them off with a win,” North Lamar coach Brittney Tisdell said of Nottingham and Pointer. “They played great tonight, and they’ve been big for us all year, on and off the court.”
And Nottingham was certainly big for her team out of the gate against the Lady Hawks, scoring 11 points in just the first quarter.
“I don’t think (it being the final home game) was really in my mind that much coming in,” Nottingham said.
“We just came with a new energy in this game because we’ve kind of been playing down the past couple weeks,” Pointer added. “We wanted to turn things around after losing those two straight, and the big thing for us tonight was just to have fun.”
The Pantherettes first pushed the lead to double digits with a little over a minute left in the first quarter, when Nottingham snuck into the lane to nab an offensive rebound and then put it back up to give her team a 19-8 advantage.
Throughout the game, the Pantherettes utilized unselfish play and crisp, accurate passes to find high-percentage shots. On the opening possession of the second quarter, Logan Dority drove into the paint before kicking the ball out to Nottingham, who in turn rifled a pass to an open Maddie Walters at the top of the key, who drained a 3-pointer.
“We didn’t rush things, and they run a 2-3 zone, so our coach told us we have to move the ball to get open looks,” Lauren Dority said.
And while every Pantherette played a hand in the team’s unselfish play, of particular note was the passing between Lauren Dority and twin sister Logan Dority. Throughout the game, the pair found each other multiple times with pinpoint-accurate lead passes as their sister cut to the rim.
“The twin telepathy is a real thing,” Lauren Dority said with a laugh. “I guess it comes from being together so much, but we just know where the other one will be.”
“They definitely played great together and fed off each other tonight,” Tisdell added of the sisters. “It was hard to take one out of the game and leave the other in because they were playing so good together.”
If Nottingham commanded the opening quarter, then Walters commanded the third. The junior used excellent spot-up shooting to rain in shots from long-range, and explosive quickness to get to the rim, and scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the period.
The lead reached 25 when Walters drove and then kicked the ball out to Nottingham for a corner 3, and then promptly ballooned up to 30 points when Walters sank a wing 3 of her own and then followed it up moments later with a slash to the rim and an acrobatic finish in traffic that pushed the score to 45-15.
North Lamar’s Roselyn Spencer also had a big third quarter, scoring six of her 10 points in the frame with a deft touch around the rim, all while playing stellar on-ball defense at the other end of the court.
“She’s really coming along for us,” Tisdell said. “As a player and as a teammate, she’s finding her game and you can tell she’s so much more comfortable on the floor and with the team. She’s really coming into her own and it shows.”
Walters, Nottingham with 14 and Spencer led the team with double-figure scoring. Cydnie Malone scored nine, Logan Dority had eight, Lauren Dority scored six and Pointer added one.
“You never know how a team is going to perform in an emotional game, whether they’re going to come out and play even better or get caught up in the emotions and play flat, but all season long these girls have raised their level of play in the big, emotional-type games,” Tisdell said. “I’m very proud of them.”
