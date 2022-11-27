CLARKSVILLE, TEXAS — The opening day of the 2nd Annual Clarksville Tigers Basketball Thanksgiving Classic saw three ballgames with two area teams claiming wins Friday.
The first game of the day featured the Prairiland Patriots taking on the Paris High School junior varsity. The final result was an overpowering 58-39 victory for Coach Steven Weddle's Patriots.
The North Lamar Panthers found a good shooting Longview High team to be too much to handle in the second game of the day, falling hard by a 65-29 margin.
Host Clarksville was successful in the finale Friday as Coach Stanford Hill Jr. ‘s Blue Tigers blew by the Liberty Eylau junior varsity by a 66-30 score.
The schedule of games Saturday included the Paris junior varsity taking on the Idabel junior varsity in opening action, followed by Prairiland battling the Liberty Eylau junior varisty. North Lamar was then scheduled to test Jacksonville before Clarksville concluded action in the event by facing a tough Longview team.
