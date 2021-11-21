The Detroit boys basketball team has had a rough go of things of late, with wins being hard to come by for the Eagles. In Jason Jacobs, though, the school is confident they’ve found someone who will help turn the program around.
Now in his 15th year as an educator and 14th as a coach, Jacobs has coached at a number of schools and found success at each of them, having spent time at S&S Consolidated, Leonard, Pottsboro, Celina and various schools in Oklahoma.
On the court, Jacobs said he places an emphasis on tenacious defense.
“Well, my teams will be defense-oriented for sure,” he said. “They’ll be playing tough D, hounding the ball, rebounding and running.”
Offensively, he added, his team can be expected to be versatile, often running several offensive schemes over the course of a single game.
To that end, Jacobs pointed to brothers Claude and Cloedus Scales as two players who should play big roles in the team’s success this coming season.
“They’re both incredibly quick and versatile,” he said. “Their speed will be a huge asset to the team, both offensively and defensively. I think they can really put pressure on ballhandlers, and steal possessions, basically.”
And while the raw speed will be a potent weapon for the team, Claude Scales said he thinks the team’s intangibles are some of their biggest strengths.
“I think we communicate really well,” he said.
And while Claude and Cloedus Scales will be called upon to be the team’s primary perimeter weapons, they aren’t the only the team has. John Parsons played an important role for the team last year, and he can again be expected to get heavy playing time, along with senior Jayden Shelby. And though he’s just a newcomer, Dillin Exum has already shown promise as a potential scoring threat on the wing.
Down in the post, Ke’Aurian Jackson is a player opposing teams will have to contend with, as his strength and size make him hard to contain.
“We’re getting there,” Jacobs said. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys with
Though the team has had a hard time in recent years, Jacobs stressed that he wants to emphasize making the team a fun environment.
“That’s the most important thing,” he said. “I think by the time the season rolls around we’ll all be ready to go, and I do think it’ll be a fun year.”
