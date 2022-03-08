Headed into the final inning against Farmersville on Saturday, the Cooper Dogettes found themselves trailing 2-1. It was then, however, that their offense began clicking, and they scored five runs to pull ahead and win 8-2.
After Jolee Szafran led off the crucial inning by drawing a walk and Chesney Kinnamon got on base by being hit by a pitch, teammate Graci Phipps got the scoring started with a go-ahead three-run homer.
From there, the scoring didn’t abate. Chani Sonntag hit a line drive to center field that scored Presley Limbaugh a few at-bats later, and later in the inning Kenzlee Randle used some heads-up baserunning to score on a passed ball.
The team’s first run came in the opening inning, when Limbaugh scored on a passed ball.
Starting the game in the circle for Cooper was Sonntag, who pitched well in the preseason game. Sonntag gave up two runs on just three hits, and walking just one in the complete-game outing.
Limbaugh finished the game a perfect 2-for-2, and Randle, Sonntag, Phipps and Caylee Conley all added hits as well.
The Dogettes start district play today at home against Wolfe City.
