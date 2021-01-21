The seventh-ranked Rivercrest Rebels hosted the Linden-Kildare Tigers on Tuesday night. They blasted out in full force ahead and never looked back as they notched another decisive win, this time by a score of 75-51.
Rivercrest took the floor and applied defensive pressure using a full court press. While the Tigers had some success breaking the press a few trips down the floor, they simply could not match the intensity or speed of the Rebels. Turnovers and missed shots allowed RHS to out score the Tigers 23-15 in the opening quarter.
A back door pass from Zachariah Lane to Darrion Ricks got things going for the Rebs. Next up, Lane hit a jumper from the top of the key and Kamryn English followed that up with a steal and a layup. Rivercrest went on an 8-0 run to take the lead and put the Tigers in the dust.
English was sizzling from the floor, and he seemed to have his shooting mojo back after a shaky couple outings. He knocked down a 3-pointer from several feet behind the line, and that sparked him for the rest of the night.
“I’ve been staying after practice to get in extra shooting everyday. I’ve been shooting and shooting,” he said with a grin after the game.
The junior guard went on to score 23 points, including four three-pointers.
In the second quarter, Rivercrest cranked up the energy and entertained the crowd with some jaw-dropping passes. A defensive rebound by Bradyn English led to a long pass to Damian Davidson who was too far under the goal for the layup, so he delivered a backwards bounce pass to Ricks who was trailing for the basket.
Bradyn English later hit Davidson on a cross-court pass for an easy bucket. Chris Randolph pushed out a no-look pass to Lane for a layup. John Grider got off a left hook pass across the paint to Randolph. Lane looked off the defenders for an assist to Kamryn English. The ball movement by the Rebels was something to behold as they steamed down the court like a well-oiled machine. Rivercrest fans were on their feet as the Rebels never hesitated to make the extra pass and find the open man.
When asked about the passing after the game, Kamryn English was all smiles.
“My dad (Coach Quincy English) says you should always make your teammate look like an All-American so that’s what we try to do,” he said.
The second half went quickly as the Rebels continued to build their lead. A steal by Davidson led to a Lane finger-roll. Ricks drove the baseline and scored and followed that up with a beautiful jump shot in the lane. Bradyn English deposited a sky hook from the left side and drew two charges in the span of two minutes.
And just like that it was a 20-point game.
The final minutes were fast and furious. Steals and deflections led to layups by Bradyn English, Lane and Kirk Killian.
One of the most tremendous stats of the night came from the free throw line. The Rebs hit 17 of 18, good for 94%.
“Our free throw shooting was excellent,” Quincy English said. “We need to be more consistent overall and hopefully last night was a sign of good things to come.”
Kamryn English led all scorers with 23 points and five assists. Lane netted 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Ricks tallied 12 points while Bradyn English scored 10 and the two combined for six assists and five rebounds.
