The Chisum Lady Mustangs faltered against Edgewood on Friday, losing 62-26.

Senior Chloe Prestridge led the Lady Mustangs offensively, dropping nine points. Harmony Marsh and Ava Lamb scored seven points apiece, Peyton Holland scored two and Emma Garner scored one.

The Lady Mustangs will be on the road Tuesday as they take on Grand Saline.

