The North Lamar Panthers baseball team came up just short on Tuesday, falling to Pittsburg in a 4-3 nailbiter.
Panther Andy Kirk hit a two-run home run in the first inning to get things going for his team, but that would prove to be the team’s only runs until the final inning, when a Jackson Brasseux line drive scored Matthew Sandlin, cutting the deficit to one run.
That proved to be too little too late, though, as they were unable to tie the game before the third out.
Despite the loss, the Panthers out-hit their opponents, finishing with seven hits to the Pirates’ five.
On the mound for North Lamar was senior ace Trent Nickerson, who struck out six and allowed just one earned run, the rest coming on the tail end of errors or sacrifice plays.
