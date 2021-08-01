Adapting to the speed and intensity of college athletics can be a hard adjustment for athletes to make. That difficulty is only amplified when they’re tasked with learning an entire new position.
But for former Chisum Lady Mustang Sarah Hunt, who now plays basketball for Neosho County Community College, she was able to not just make those adaptations, but to make them seamlessly.
As a Lady Mustang, Hunt did a stellar job facilitating the offense at point guard, and spent most of her time on the court with the ball in her hands. When she got to Neosho, though, that changed.
“I got moved over to shooting guard, so I had to get used to playing off the ball a lot more,” Hunt said.”It was different and was definitely something I had to work on, but it was a lot of fun also.
“When you’re point guard you have a role in every play and you control the pace of the game, so at shooting guard you have to learn how to make a difference without the ball and learn to get to your spot.”
Getting used to a new position wasn’t the only adjustment Hunt made to her game either, as she also retooled her shot over the course of the season.
“It was hard because my whole life I’ve shot a certain way and I had to relearn it,” she said. “It’s a process and it’s a process I’m still going through. … I tend to bring the ball to the left side, which wastes a lot of time, and getting the shot up quicker is what we’re working on.”
The process of working on her shot was frustrating, Hunt said, adding that sometimes it felt like trying to fix it was only making things worse. But with hard work, she said, she has begun to see the changes paying dividends, and she knows the payoff will be even greater in the coming season.
“The pace of the game is just so much faster at the college level too,” Hunt added. “You’re always sprinting; you can never take a possession off.”
Overcoming these obstacles, Hunt proved to be one of the most reliable scorers on the team, as her 8.6 points per game was the second-best average on the team.
One of her best performances came in the very first game of the year, when she scored a season-high 16 points against Bethel on some highly efficient shooting.
“Having a good game like that in my very first college game was really exciting,” Hunt said. “It kind of proved to me that I belonged here.”
Over the course of the season, she had plenty of other offensive gems, such as a 14-point performance against Pratt County Community College and another one against Cloud County Community College.
For Chisum head coach Will Smith, Hunt’s ability to make the jump from high school to college came as no surprise.
“She can shoot the ball really well, and she can also drive to the rim and get points that way,” Smith said. “She plays with a controlled aggression that makes her tough for defenders to deal with.”
Smith also pointed to Hunt’s defensive abilities as one of her many strengths on the court.
“She’s got quick hands, and you’re being lazy with the ball near her, she’ll pick your pocket for a steal,” Smith said. “That leads to a lot of easy layups for her.”
And indeed, Hunt proved to be a top-notch defender for Neosho. Her 20 steals over the course of the season were the most of anyone on the team.
As was the case for athletes across the country, the 2020 season was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to strict regulations and restrictions for teams.
For Hunt, the hardest part of playing through the pandemic was missing out on the energetic atmosphere that comes with a lively fanbase.
“Having to play without any fans was probably the hardest part, because when you’ve got fans cheering and yelling for you in the stands, it brings so much energy,” Hunt said. “Without fans, games sometimes just felt like a scrimmage because they didn’t have that intensity.”
Without the intensity that a raucous student section brings, the Panthers had to create their own energy, and Hunt said that meant enthusiastically cheering on teammates and pumping each other up.
Off the court, some of Hunt’s favorite memories of the season involved bonding with her teammates in a variety of ways, such as impromptu pickup games and spending time with one another in their dorms.
And looking ahead to next year, Hunt said she’s excited to continue to improve as a ball player and help her team reach new heights.
“I’ve been working in the weight room a lot, working to get stronger and faster and more athletic,” she said. “I feel like that’s one of the areas where I lack, but I’ve been putting in work and I know it’ll pay off. … I can’t wait for next year.”
