Things did not go according to plan for the North Lamar Pantherettes on Friday night. North Lamar opened their area round series with Mabank on the wrong side of a 16-2 score.
Mabank sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning and 13 more in the fourth. They scored seven runs in the first and eight more in the fourth. North Lamar gave up eight walks in the game and committed six errors on defense. Of the 16 runs given up, only five of them were earned.
Offensively, the Pantherettes scored one run in both the third and fourth innings. The first came on a double-steal. With Madi Reeves standing at third and Claire Stewart at first, Sloane Hill was batting. Stewart stole second base and, on the throw attempting to pick her off, Reeves came home to score for North Lamar.
In the fourth inning, the Pantherettes scored after Kate Rainey singled to get on base. Sydnee Bankston was hit by a pitch. Danika Heuberger reached on an error by the Mabank first baseman. That same error allowed Rainey to cross the plate.
The winner of this series will play Pleasant Grove in the regional quarterfinal next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.