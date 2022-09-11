IMG_0433.jpeg

Honey Grove’s Hudson Stroud unfurls a pass in his team’s dominating 49-0 victory over Whitewright on Friday.

 Paige Banker/Special to The Paris News

The Honey Grove Warriors could seemingly do no wrong Friday against the Whitewright Tigers, overwhelming their opponents with electric offense and stifling them with dominating defense. In the end, it amounted to a resounding 49-0 win.

“To sum up that game in one word: explosive,” Honey Grove head coach Shane Fletcher said. “In every phase of the game, we simply executed at an explosive level.”

