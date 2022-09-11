The Honey Grove Warriors could seemingly do no wrong Friday against the Whitewright Tigers, overwhelming their opponents with electric offense and stifling them with dominating defense. In the end, it amounted to a resounding 49-0 win.
“To sum up that game in one word: explosive,” Honey Grove head coach Shane Fletcher said. “In every phase of the game, we simply executed at an explosive level.”
Offensively, the Warriors had a whole cadre of players who came up big and got in on the scoring. Led by brothers Deon and Ryelan Morris, who each ran for 93 yards and had three touchdowns between them, Honey Grove also saw big days from Anthanie Whitman, Lucas Morrison and Dre Patt. Meanwhile, Peter Krahn — who only had two carries in the game — also managed to score a touchdown of his own.
“We have so many weapons,” Fletcher said. “The biggest thing is how unselfish all of them are. When you’ve got as many dynamic players as we do, it can almost be a problem making sure each one of them gets enough touches, though that’s a good problem to have. … But these guys are all about the team. They truly don’t care about their personal numbers as much as they care about winning.”
And it wasn’t just on the ground that Honey Grove did its damage. Morrison, Ryelan Morrison and Hudson Stroud each let loose with passes during the game, and as a unit they were a combined 5-for-8.
Fletcher said it took a few possessions for the offense to truly find its footing, with a few interceptions being among the early miscues from the Warriors.
“We did give (Whitewright opportunities,” he said.
But when the offense gave Whitewright the ball with good field position, the defense held its ground.
“Our defense got after it,” Fletcher said. “We must’ve had seven or eight sacks. There was a drive where they got the ball right there in the red zone, and we held them.”
Levi Beavers anchored the defense, and also contributed a fumble recovery that he ran back 70 yards for a defensive touchdown.
“This team’s confidence is extremely high right now,” Fletcher said. “They’re beginning to see what happens when you execute, and it’s got them hungry to get even better.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
