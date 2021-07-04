When Jalon Pipkins graduated from Paris High School four years ago, he did so as one of the most dominant and highly-touted basketball players the Wildcats had ever seen pass through their halls.
At the collegiate level, Pipkins has moved around quite a bit, playing for four schools in as many years. At all of them though, his positive impact was felt immediately and drastically. And now, as he enters his final year at Purdue Fort Wayne, he’s ready to have his greatest season yet.
Coming out of high school, Pipkins originally signed with Cal State Northridge. While he would enjoy his time there, that time would end up being brief.
“I loved it there, and really enjoyed my freshman year,” Pipkins said. “After that first season, though, the head coach, the AD and a bunch of other guys were let go; the university basically cleared house. So I decided to get out of there.”
With several options open to him, Pipkins decided to return to his hometown, where he played for the Paris Junior College Dragons for a year.
“I wanted to find myself as a player and define the position I wanted to be in the future, and I thought, ‘What better place to do that than my hometown?’”
So he played at PJC for a year, and when his junior college eligibility ran out at the end of the year, he signed with Loyola of Chicago — a team that became a household name the year before his arrival for its magical Cinderella run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.
“We worked really hard to get back to the Tournament, because we thought we had the talent to make another run if given the opportunity, but we came up just a bit short,” Pipkins said.
Pipkins said his time spent at Loyola was valuable, but he wanted to play in a more perimeter-oriented offensive system, and so again entered the transfer portal, and wound up committing to Fort Wayne.
At Fort Wayne, everything clicked for Pipkins. He averaged roughly 14 points per game on 52% shooting from the field, he averaged 3 assists per game and more than a steal per game, and at the charity stripe shot a nearly 82% free throw percentage.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all that Jalon was able to have the type of explosive season that he had,” said Paris High basketball coach Billy Mack Steed. “Jalon is one of the most well-rounded, complete offensive players I’ve ever coached. His biggest weapon is his athleticism and his ability to blow by anyone, but he’s a great shooter who can nail long-range shots and he can create offense for his teammates with excellent passing. He’s a completely unselfish player, too.
“Even at some of his other stops, where he might not have been scoring as much, he was still incredibly efficient, you know. He’s always been making the shots he’s been taking.”
And though Steed raves about Pipkins’ skills, he said what truly makes Pipkins the special player he is are in the intangibles.
“He’s highly coachable,” Steed said. “If you ask him to do something, he’ll do it without question. He’s a terrific teammate and he won’t ask another player to do something that he hasn’t already done himself. He’s every coach’s dream.”
Though Pipkins has bounced around quite a bit, he said each stop along the way has been a valuable experience, and helped shape him into the player he is today.
At Cal State Northridge, he said, he learned the level of diligence and discipline needed to be a college athlete. At PJC, he learned how to become a leader not just on the court, but in the locker room too. At Loyola, he learned to slow the game down in his head and approach the game with a keener understanding of its intricacies. And when he arrived at Fort Wayne, he put it all together in a memorable season.
Pipkins also credits Steed for playing a role in shaping him into the player he is today.
“When I think about Coach Steed, I think about the way that he would always tell me that every time I stepped onto the court, nobody was better than me,” Pipkins said. “He gave me the confidence to believe in myself no matter who we’re playing or whether I’ve been having a bad game. He really helped give me that confidence in myself and in my game.”
Headed into his first season with Fort Wayne, Pipkins said his goal was to be efficient in his approach and to form bonds with his new teammates.
And though he’s been known as an offensive dynamo ever since he was a teenager at Paris High, he said another goal heading into the year was to show the world that he could be an elite defender too.
“I wanted to prove that I could be counted on defensively,” he said. “I wanted to be the player who always guards the other team’s best player.”
And now, with the year in the books, Pipkins said he’s happy with how his first season as a Fort Wayne Mastodon unfolded. He wasn’t able to gel with his new teammates quite as much as he would’ve liked thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but he said he was still able to form strong bonds with his teammates all the same.
Though the team as a whole had what can best be described as an up-and-down season, Pipkins was able to shine individually, and put together a fantastic season.
Undoubtedly his biggest highlight of the year came in the form of a dramatic, fadeaway 3-pointer buzzer beater against Green Bay in the conference tournament to send the game into double overtime.
“I was fading because I had a taller defender on me, but I knew the second it left my hands that it was money; I could just tell,” Pipkins said. “The game before that, we’d beaten the number one team in our conference. So coming into that game against Green Bay, I told our guys, ‘We can’t lose this.’ And I just really wanted to do everything I could to make sure we didn’t lose that game.”
Some of Pipkins’ other highlights were his jaw-dropping slam dunks that he had throughout the year. Able to throw it down in all manner of ways, Pipkins made highlight reels for the Mastodons with reverse jams, posterizations, ferocious tomahawks and every other type of jam imaginable.
And for the Paris High fanbase that saw him play countless times as a Wildcat, Pipkins’ dunking ability was already well-known.
“Paris has been blessed with some really good dunkers who have come and gone over the years, but Jalon is without a doubt the best dunker I’ve ever seen,” Steed said.
Twice this year, a Pipkins dunk made its way onto Sportscenter, and the Paris native said getting that recognition has been one of his favorite parts of college basketball.
Looking ahead to his final year of college eligibility, Pipkins said people should expect big things from not just him, but the entire team.
“We’re going to be really good; we added some really good players who are hungry and ready to go,” he said. “Damian Chong Qui, who transferred from St. Mary’s, led his team to the tournament last year and he’s really good. And our team last year was pretty good and a lot of really good guys are coming back.
“Deonte Billups is a really good shooter, and he’ll be back. We’re adding (Charleston transfer RJ Ogom).”
Additionally, last year’s leading scorer Jarred Godfrey returns for his senior year as well.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but I’ll just say that I think we’ve got a really complete team, and people should pay attention to what we’re doing, so tune in,” Pipkins said wryly.
With only one year of college left, Pipkins has also begun thinking about what he wants to do after graduation. One thing is certain — he wants to take his basketball career even further.
While Pipkins said he knows he’ll be able to prove himself in the NBA’s developmental G-League if necessary, he aims to prove doubters wrong and bypass that step in his road to playing professionally.
“I know my skills, and I want to show what I’m capable of,” he said. “I averaged 14 points, shot 52% from the field and over 80% from the free throw line. Those are good numbers, and I and my coach think I can be even better this year.
“I think that if I have a really good season and then get a chance in the tournament, I can get some eyes on me and maybe do something in the draft. My goal is the NBA, but really I just want to keep playing this game I love and reach my potential.”
