It took five extra minutes of basketball on Tuesday, but the Prairiland Lady Patriots won their second district game in dramatic fashion, 48-43 over Lone Oak.
“Lone Oak came out aggressively, and really controlled the tempo and played their game for the whole first half,” Prairiland coach Callie Tucker said.
The Lady Pats were held to five in the first quarter, and at halftime, only had 15 total points.
The second half, though, was a different story. Led by junior Ali Sessums, the team roared back, even taking a lead in the fourth quarter at several points, though Lone Oak forced OT with a late 3-pointer.
“Ali really turned it on in the second half when we needed her,” Tucker said. “She scored in a bunch of ways and had some great hustle too.”
Sessums led the team with 14 points, six of which came in the overtime period. With the win, Prairiland moves to 2-1 in district.
“They wanted that win, they worked hard for it and they deserved it,” Tucker said. “I’m extremely proud of them.”
