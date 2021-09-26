The result was never in doubt Friday, as the Trinity Christian Academy volleyball team cruised to victory over Yantis, winning 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Libby Jones had nine kills, four aces and five digs to lead the team. Maddie Puckett added seven kills, 17 assists, five aces and three digs.
Lenexa Zacharias also made a big impact, finishing with eight kills and seven digs.
