Coming into the game on Friday night, the North Lamar Panthers defense had shown lots of signs of improvement. In their last game against Wills Point, the defense only allowed 22 points and had multiple stops inside the red zone.
On Friday, against Liberty-Eylau, the defense had their work cut out for them. The Leopards’ offense came in averaging 30 points per game. Although they lost 22–0, the North Lamar defense showed out in their district opener.
On the second play of the game, the Panther defense came up with their first turnover of the game. With the ball on the North Lamar 18 yard line, the Leopards handed the ball off to their running back. As he was being tackled he dropped the ball with the Panthers falling on it.
It was the first of five fumble recoveries for North Lamar in the first half. The next came eight plays later. With North Lamar facing a 4th and 27 from their own seven yard line, the Panthers punted. The Liberty-Eylau returner tried catching the ball but dropped the ball. Zain Figueroa fell on it for the Panthers.
“They just fly around,” head coach Cooper Crowell said after the game. “They have a leader in Carter Renfro that has them flying around and running around like crazy.”
The only score of the half came on the next possession for North Lamar. The Panthers moved the ball down to the Leopard 34 yard line. Junior quarterback Dawson Dority dropped back to pass. His pass went through the hands of the intended receiver, Ayden Exum, and right into the hands of a Leopard defender at the 30 yard line. Seventy yards later, Marshad Handy was standing in the end zone for the score.
That would be all the scoring of the half. The Panther defense had fumble recoveries on three of the next four possessions, including the final play of the half.
With 1:14 left in the half, Liberty-Eylau took over at their own 20 yard line. With great clock management, the Leopards marched down the field to the six yard line of North Lamar with under 10 seconds to play. An incomplete pass set up a second and goal with three seconds left. Liberty-Eylau tried running a quarterback option play. As the quarterback was running to his right, he decided to pitch it back to the running back. When he did, he pitched it too high and over his head. Tyler Nottingham was right there to fall on it for North Lamar.
“Tyler Nottingham is our strong side, outside backer,” Crowell continued. “He’s coming in and setting edges. He’s flying around like a mad man.”
That’s how the half ended. The defense played just as good in the second half, but without the turnovers. This time it was the North Lamar offense that had trouble hanging on to the ball. All in all, the Panthers offense had five turnovers on offense with four interceptions and one fumble.
The other two Leopard touchdowns came in the third quarter. Their first touchdown was a two-play, 67-yard scoring drive aided by a face mask penalty on North Lamar.
The second score came on their next drive. The offense took the ball 81 yards on eight plays for the touchdown. That’s the only two offensive scores the Leopards got as the Panther defense shut them down the rest of the game. Unfortunately for the Panthers, their offense was unable to capitalize as they were shut down for the second game in a row.
