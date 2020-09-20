The Paris Wildcats knew they would have their hands full heading into their Friday night game against the ninth-ranked Midlothian Heritage Jaguars. The team rose to the occasion on both sides of the ball, and came away with an impressive 28-14 victory.
Paris drew first blood when running back KD Washington found a hole in the defense in the first quarter, and converted that space into a touchdown run of more than 70 yards.
Midlothian Heritage answered back in the next quarter, knotting the score at 7-7. For most of the first half, though, the Wildcat defense stood strong against Midlothian Heritage’s formidable offense.
“The defense stood up in the first half, there’s no question about that,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “There were some times Midlothian Heritage started with some really good field position, but we held them and made some really big stops.”
Defensive end Bubba Gray helped close out the first half on a strong note and end to a Jaguar drive when he made an impressive diving interception of a Midlothian Heritage pass that had been tipped.
The tightly contested, back-and-forth play continued in the third quarter. Not to be outdone by Washington’s touchdown run of nearly the full length of the field, running back Zy’kius Jackson added a touchdown run of more than 70 yards to help put the Wildcats up 20-14.
Jackson and Washington were stellar all game long, and the two of them accounted for all of Paris’ touchdowns. Jackson ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns and Washington finished with 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own.
“(Washington and Jackson) are both terrific with the ball in their hands and are really special players, but they had some great blocks that allowed them to really go to work,” Hohenberger said.
Specifically, Hohenberger pointed to the blocking of Trent Tennon and Keshan Wallace as big factors in Washington’s and Jackson’s success.
Hohenberger added that while Jackson and Washington led the offense, they were far from the only players to shine on that side of the ball. GiTaeus picked up 37 yards on just for rushing attempts, an average of more than nine yards per carry. And speedy running back Jakovi Dabbs picked up a couple of crucial third down conversions, finishing with 15 rushing yards.
As well as Paris played, the Jaguars matched them nearly point for point for the first three quarters of play, Hohenberger said. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Wildcats were able to pull ahead, when Washington scored the final touchdown of the game on a 16-yard run, set up by a 36-yard run by Jackson.
The win was especially sweet, Hohenberger said, because it followed the team’s 35-7 loss in Week 3 against the Pleasant Grove Hawks.
“It felt good to get that bad taste out of our mouth,” he said. “We came out and played hard, and I’m just really happy for these kids.”
Paris Quarterback Luke Hohenberger finished the game with 34 rushing yards and 24 passing yards on passes to Gray and Tyrelle Lewis.
Defensively,Gray led the way with six tackles and his first quarter interception. Linebacker Lain Atwood finished with eight tackles. Corbin Martin finished with four tackles, including a pair of sacks. Washington made an impact defensively as well, as he finished with seven tackles.
